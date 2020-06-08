Fort Worth company plans $11M expansion at Colorado plant

Fort Worth-based CR Minerals, a manufacturer of pumice products and construction materials, on June 8 announced the expansion of its operations in Pueblo, Colorado. The company will be investing over $11 million and adding approximately eight more jobs to its existing staff over the next three years. The expansion will more than triple the production output of the facility enabling CR Minerals to serve its customers in Colorado and surrounding states well into the future.

The CO facility focuses on the production of a patented remediated fly ash (Tephra RFA) as well as other products (Tephra OG and Tephra NP) that are geared toward the construction materials as well as oil and gas industries.

“We are very excited about the expansion of our plant in Pueblo,” said Jeffrey Whidden, president of CR Minerals Company. “The continued growth of our business in CO and declining availability of high-quality fly ash for our customers are the driving forces behind our decision. Expanding the plant at this time, even in these uncertain economic conditions, will enable us to serve our customers uninterrupted for years to come. As part of this expansion, we once again thank the City of Pueblo, PEDCO, and the area’s workforce for their continued support.”

The City of Pueblo through the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation (PEDCO) has provided funding for the expansion in the amount of $160,000 as part of the city’s half cent fund for economic development. “Pueblo is thrilled to be selected as the location for CR Minerals’ continued expansion.” said Jeff Shaw, president and CEO of PEDCO.