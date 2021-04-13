77.6 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Search
HomeBusiness

Fort Worth company providing fan engagement software in Oklahoma

FWBP Staff
Rows of numbered seats at a stadium or sports venue
Photo by Anastasiia Chepinska on Unsplash

A Fort Worth company that provides sports technology to increase fan engagement is now working with a university already know for fan engagement.

Baseball and softball fans at The University of Oklahoma will be able to scan QR codes on the Digital Seat Media tags installed on their seat to instantly enter a customized OU Digital Seat fan portal which can include downloadable coupons and offers, contactless concession ordering,

The new install represents an increased presence for Digital Seat in Oklahoma’s athletic venues; the program was previously installed at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium as well as the Lloyd Noble Center for this past season’s games. 

“We’re excited to grow and share the Digital Seat platform with Sooner baseball and softball fans,” said Drew Gaschler, Director of Marketing & Fan Experience at the University of Oklahoma.  “The Digital Seat platform has proven to be an incredible asset in the way we can serve fun and engaging content to our fans while delivering value to our sponsors.”

The Digital Seat Media platform connects fans to brands inside of a venue on their mobile device, in low bandwidth environments without the need to download an app or wi-fi. The Digital Seat platform works on all major smartphones, regardless of brand, or wireless carrier. digitalseat.com

Get our email updates

Previous articleCincinnati bank names North Texas executive
Next articlePerfect Ks: North Texas pitcher strikes out all 21 batters
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,435FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,830FollowersFollow
93SubscribersSubscribe

Join Our Newsletter

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101