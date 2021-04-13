Fort Worth company providing fan engagement software in Oklahoma

A Fort Worth company that provides sports technology to increase fan engagement is now working with a university already know for fan engagement.

Baseball and softball fans at The University of Oklahoma will be able to scan QR codes on the Digital Seat Media tags installed on their seat to instantly enter a customized OU Digital Seat fan portal which can include downloadable coupons and offers, contactless concession ordering,

The new install represents an increased presence for Digital Seat in Oklahoma’s athletic venues; the program was previously installed at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium as well as the Lloyd Noble Center for this past season’s games.

“We’re excited to grow and share the Digital Seat platform with Sooner baseball and softball fans,” said Drew Gaschler, Director of Marketing & Fan Experience at the University of Oklahoma. “The Digital Seat platform has proven to be an incredible asset in the way we can serve fun and engaging content to our fans while delivering value to our sponsors.”

The Digital Seat Media platform connects fans to brands inside of a venue on their mobile device, in low bandwidth environments without the need to download an app or wi-fi. The Digital Seat platform works on all major smartphones, regardless of brand, or wireless carrier. digitalseat.com.