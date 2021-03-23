Fort Worth ear care company shows 433% growth rate as part of Inc. list

In its latest issue Inc. magazine named Fort Worth-based Eosera, Inc. as No. 25 in Texas and No. 1 in Fort Worth on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list.

The list is an annual ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. According to Inc., Eosera has a two-year revenue growth of 433%.

“It’s an honor to be included on the list, and we’re proud of Eosera’s growth and success over the past years. With a mix of hard work, luck, and opportunity, Joe and I founded a successful, amazing company with a wonderful culture and great team members,” said Elyse Dickerson, CEO. Focused on ear care, Eosera was founded in 2015 by Dickerson and Joe Griffin. Eosera manufactures their ear hygiene products in Fort Worth. The company’s fastest-growing products are EARWAX MD and WAX BLASTER MD.. For more information, http://www.eosera.com/inc5000.

Other area companies on the Inc. Texas list include Burleson’s Precision Monitoring at No. 20. Precision Monitoring provides remote monitoring technology that helps diagnose and treat patients with certain cardiac abnormalities. The company reported a 571% two-years of revenue growth.

At No. 22, is Napali Capital of Southlake, a real estate investment company that focuses on physicians to increase their wealth through investments.

At No. 148 on the list is Grapevine’s OP2 Labs, which is moving its headquarters to Fort Worth, a maker and distributor of supplements. Fort Worth’s ECI Software Solutions is No. 123 on the list and Arlington’s Thrive Internet Marketing Agency is No. 48 on the list.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/texas.

“This list proves the power of companies in Texas no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”