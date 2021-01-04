36.3 F
Fort Worth entrepreneur Morris gets shout outs for hotel, TV project

Robert Francis
Jonathan Morris photo by Neetish Basnet

What a way to end – and start – a year. Fort Worth entrepreneur Jonathan Morris – also recently a Fort Worth Business Press Top 100 honoree – ended 2020 with his Hotel Dryce project being named to Fodor’s Travel list of 14 Hotels We Can’t Wait to Visit in 2021. The hotel – and Fort Worth – are in good company. Among the other hotels Fodor’s can’t wait to visit are locations in Paris, Montana, Italy and Napa Valley.

The complete list can be found at this link.

Hotel Dryce rendering. Courtesy/Bennett Benner Partners

From the article: Fort Worth’s former dry ice factory will unveil its very cool makeover in early 2021 when Fort Worth Barber Shop owner and star of the Magnolia Network’s Self Employed puts his finishing touches on the property.

Meanwhile, to start off 2021, Morris’ project with the Magnolia Network – Self Employed – is getting preview at DiscoveryPlus. You have to sign up for a subscription for either $4.99 or $6.99 per month, but there’s also a 7-day free trial available.

There are lots of shots of Fort Worth in the preview shared on Twitter  and can be found on the Magnolia Network website as Jonathan interacts with other entrepreneurs such as Kari Crowe of MELT Ice Creams and Sarah Castillo of Taco Heads and Tinie’s.

Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

