Fort Worth firm acquires construction business management software group

Fort Worth-based ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, on Oct. 5 announced that it has acquired BOLT Software, a cloud-based construction business management solution.

BOLT will become part of ECI’s Residential Home Construction Group, joining MarkSystems (ECI’s flagship ERP for residential home builders); Lasso CRM (ECI’s CRM solution built specifically for the homebuilding industry, including lead management, automated sales processes, email marketing and reporting capabilities); LotVue (ECI’s cloud-based lot inventory management system); and BuildTools (ECI’s cloud-based project management system for custom homebuilding and remodeling).

Built by the trades for the trades, BOLT is a SaaS solution that simplifies project management, scheduling and estimating for new home construction subcontractors. BOLT will complement MarkSystems’ Internet Toolkit (ITK) functionality. Where ITK helps builders communicate key details with their subcontractors, BOLT will help those subcontractors truly manage their teams: from rescheduling due to unforeseen delays to scheduling out multiple crews simultaneously.

To accelerate BOLT’s growth, ECI said it will make investments in product development, go-to-market and customer success strategies.

“ECI is dedicated to helping the small and medium businesses we serve get business done, better than ever before,” said Ron Books, CEO, ECI. “BOLT is an exciting opportunity for us to bring that mission to the subcontractor market that our residential construction customers rely on to accomplish their own business objectives.”

“Home builders and remodelers do extremely valuable work,” said Scott Duman, president, Residential Home Construction Group at ECI. “In addition to enhancing the lives of people in their communities, they are a critical part of their local economy and the small business ecosystem as a whole, and we have dedicated ourselves to making sure they have the best tools available to do their jobs. Adding BOLT to our portfolio allows us to serve the market even better than before.”

“In 2016, we made a commitment to add genuine value to the residential subcontractors by providing web-based software solutions designed for the trades, by the trades. Backing that with authentic customer service, we’ve had a vision to see 25,000 trade workers finding value in BOLT,” said Josh Causey, founder of BOLT. “Joining forces with ECI—and benefiting from all of the resources and experience they have to offer in scaling companies like ours—is a natural next step for us in achieving that goal.”

The deal closed on October 2 and terms were not disclosed. To learn more about ECI: www.ECISolutions.com.