75.2 F
Fort Worth
Monday, November 9, 2020
Business Fort Worth, San Francisco private equity firm makes investment in Viking Cruises...
Business

Fort Worth, San Francisco private equity firm makes investment in Viking Cruises to expand testing facilities

By FWBP Staff
Viking Cruises logo

Other News

Business

Fort Worth, San Francisco private equity firm makes investment in Viking Cruises to expand testing facilities

FWBP Staff -
A private equity firm based in Fort Worth and San Francisco have made an investment in Viking Holdings Ltd., the parent company...
Read more
Entertainment

Review: Michael Connelly proves a master of legal thrillers

AP News -
By BRUCE DeSILVA Associated Press"The Law of Innocence," by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)After celebrating his latest trial victory at a local pub,...
Read more
Business

Stocks rally worldwide with hopes for a return to “normal”

AP News -
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — Brimming hopes that people will...
Read more
Sports

Dickies Arena to host Texas schools in basketball showdowns

FWBP Staff -
TCU and Texas A&M will face off at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena Dec. 12 in the first meeting of the schools in...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

A private equity firm based in Fort Worth and San Francisco have made an investment in Viking Holdings Ltd., the parent company of Viking Cruises.

Viking Cruises announced on Nov. 9 it received an additional investment by its existing minority shareholders, TPG Capital, which is based in Fort Worth and San Francisco and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

The additional investment by TPG Capital, the private equity platform of alternative asset firm TPG, and CPP Investments, a professional investment management organization that manages the funds of the Canada Pension Plan, will result in approximately $500 million of net proceeds being available to support Viking Cruises in its continued development.

“We are very appreciative that our shareholders from the prestigious institutions of TPG and CPP Investments are aligned with our vision for Viking’s future, which is bright. Over 40 years in the cruise industry have taught me that challenging times—such as these—are often also times of great innovation and opportunity. This infusion of equity capital will prepare us for future opportunities to continue developing our business,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Earlier this week we announced that Viking will further invest in the installation of full-scale PCR laboratories on each of our ocean vessels. These new onboard facilities—a cruise industry first—will provide unprecedented and robust testing capacity, enabling Viking to conduct up to daily PCR testing of all crew members and guests. This was the first in a series of announcements we have planned in the coming weeks, including our enhanced health and safety program and initiatives that will expand Viking’s global reach.”

Viking announced the PCR capability earlier this month which allows for PCR testing of all crew members and guests with a non-invasive saliva test. The laboratory has enough capacity for daily testing of every crew member and guest, which provides flexibility to respond to COVID-19 prevalence levels around the world.

This first laboratory has been installed on Viking Star, the company’s 930-guest ocean vessel; it will undergo a series of extensive tests to ensure the procedures and protocols that have been designed are fully effective.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Tor and the entire Viking team,” said Paul Hackwell, Partner at TPG Capital and Co-Head of Consumer investing. “Viking is truly a special company that continues to set the standard for the industry. We know that Viking’s guests are eager to get back to safely exploring the world in comfort, and are confident that the company will continue to deliver a differentiated experience for its guests in the years to come.”

“While the pandemic has posed many challenges, we have strong conviction that Viking’s unique global offering in the cruise industry will continue to be sought out by many guests well into the future. CPP Investments, alongside TPG, is looking forward to supporting Viking and its management team as they return to delivering high-quality, comfortable journeys around the world and build long-term value in the business in the time to come,” said Bill MacKenzie, Managing Director and Head of Active Fundamental Equities, CPP Investments.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleReview: Michael Connelly proves a master of legal thrillers

Latest News

Business

Stocks rally worldwide with hopes for a return to “normal”

AP News -
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — Brimming hopes that people will...
Read more
Business

Ross Perot Jr. Keynotes NE Leadership Forum

FWBP Staff -
A sold-out crowd of business and community leaders heard Hillwood and Perot Companies CEO, Ross Perot, Jr., keynote the Northeast Leadership Forum...
Read more
Business

Profit jumps 82% at Buffett’s firm but virus hurts business

AP News -
By JOSH FUNK AP Business WriterOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported an 82% jump in its third-quarter profit as the...
Read more
Business

Texas officials examine economic impact of Biden win

FWBP Staff -
As Biden wins the presidency, Texas officials are examining the possible economic impact Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald...
Read more
Business

Core-Mark: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) _ Core-Mark Holding Co. (CORE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $23 million.On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Texas-based...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101