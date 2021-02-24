46.6 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Search
Home Business

Fort Worth food and commercial businesses may increase occupancy

City of Fort Worth

Most commercial business establishments in Tarrant County can now operate at up to 75% occupancy. This includes restaurants, retail stores and office buildings. Bars are also now able to operate at up to 50% occupancy.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, GA-32, allows for most businesses to operate at up to 75% occupancy as long as regional hospital data meets certain criteria. Late last year, the regional hospital area that includes Tarrant County surpassed the criteria and occupancy levels were decreased in Tarrant County in accordance with GA-32. As of mid-February, hospital levels are once again low enough that occupancy can increase back to 75% for most commercial businesses. Additionally, Tarrant County opted-in to allow bars in the county to reopen at 50% occupancy late last week.

Museums and libraries, zoos, aquariums, natural caverns and similar facilities may operate at 75% of total occupancy. All indoor and outdoor professional, collegiate and similar sporting events, including rodeos and equestrian events, must remain limited to 50% of the normal operating limits as determined by the owner.

These businesses and programs continue with no COVID-19 occupancy restrictions: services listed in CISA 4.0 or subsequent versions, religious services, local government operations, child care services, youth camps, recreational sports programs for youths and adults, public or private schools and drive-in concerts, movies or similar events.

View specific details and operational recommendations. 

Previous articleMouser Electronics seeking full-time employees in Mansfield
Next articleRace to replace late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright already crowded — with more candidates likely
City of Fort Worth

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,346FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow
93SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.