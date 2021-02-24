Fort Worth food and commercial businesses may increase occupancy

Most commercial business establishments in Tarrant County can now operate at up to 75% occupancy. This includes restaurants, retail stores and office buildings. Bars are also now able to operate at up to 50% occupancy.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, GA-32, allows for most businesses to operate at up to 75% occupancy as long as regional hospital data meets certain criteria. Late last year, the regional hospital area that includes Tarrant County surpassed the criteria and occupancy levels were decreased in Tarrant County in accordance with GA-32. As of mid-February, hospital levels are once again low enough that occupancy can increase back to 75% for most commercial businesses. Additionally, Tarrant County opted-in to allow bars in the county to reopen at 50% occupancy late last week.

Museums and libraries, zoos, aquariums, natural caverns and similar facilities may operate at 75% of total occupancy. All indoor and outdoor professional, collegiate and similar sporting events, including rodeos and equestrian events, must remain limited to 50% of the normal operating limits as determined by the owner.

These businesses and programs continue with no COVID-19 occupancy restrictions: services listed in CISA 4.0 or subsequent versions, religious services, local government operations, child care services, youth camps, recreational sports programs for youths and adults, public or private schools and drive-in concerts, movies or similar events.

View specific details and operational recommendations.