Fort Worth group gets serious about comedy club, other investments

ALG Holdings Family expands

ALG Holdings Family LLC announces the launch of its new ambitious venture with ownership in a range of companies, including Hyena’s Comedy Club, Kroh Exploration, and Freaky Fast Homebuyers & Investments along with other endeavors.

ALG represents the culmination of years of work by serial entrepreneur Jeremy “JB” Yowell.

He got his start in the oil and gas industry as a fundraiser and eventually built his own exploration company.

Hyena’s Comedy Club has venues in Dallas and Fort Worth, and Yowell’s team and Hyena’s owner Randy Butler will collaborate to elevate Hyena’s into a premier comedy club chain.

Developed alongside Yowell’s partner, Brett Kroh, Kroh Exploration is an independent oil and gas exploration company that anticipates production growth to 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily over the next five to 10 years.

Yowell says he is excited by the strong possibilities for Freaky Fast Homebuyers & Investments. Impressed by his initial meeting with Founder and Partners Jason Engelman and Matthew Hagerty, he expects their asset values to exceed $100 million by 2025.

A news release said that ALG Holdings Family also will explore media opportunities, including future podcasts and a reality show currently in pre-production called Down to Business.

The show will also feature Yowell’s frequent collaborator, Jamie Knight as a co-host. The Down To Business team will partner with businesses each week to reorganize, restructure, and rediscover higher earning power, the news release said.

http://www.algholdingsfamily.com

– FWBP Staff