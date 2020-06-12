Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber offers business counseling program for those impacted by COVID-19

The Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (FWHCC) wants to help small businesses get back on their feet after suffering the impacts of COVID-19. The Business Bounce Back program, called B3 for short, will provide a tailored business counseling program for Fort Worth businesses.

Participants will be provided with a team of chamber staff and industry experts to help identify business recovery needs and develop potential solutions. The assigned B3 team can leverage the chamber’s members and contacts to help acquire needed services and provide a built-in support network to rally behind the business’ success.

The B3 team will provide consultation services in five focus areas:

Technology resources.

Business operations.

Marketing and events.

Financial strategy.

Policy guidance.

The Molinar Property Group has committed $10,000 to launch the pilot cohort of the B3 program. The Molinar Property Group, a member of the FWHCC, specializes in commercial property development and construction management, along with portfolio management. The Fort Worth-based company emphasizes core values of integrity, loyalty and five-star quality.

“Owner Jeremy Molinar and the Molinar Property Group share our chamber’s desire to do more to help our local business community,” said FWHCC President and CEO Anette Landeros. “It’s that type of generosity from business leaders who have been able to successfully survive COVID-19 that can really help our business community through these dire times. With Jeremy’s support, we are ready to help our small businesses get back on track.”

Apply for the B3 program on the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce website.