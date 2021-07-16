Fort Worth HVAC, plumbing contractor acquired

Lower-middle-market private equity firm Huron Capital Partners announced July 16 that its HVAC and plumbing installation, retrofit and repair services platform, Pueblo Mechanical & Controls, has acquired Fort Worth-based Infinity Contractors, a transaction that will give the company a strong and growing presence in Texas.

Founded in 1994, Infinity has developed many long-term strategic partnerships with customers, sub-contractors, and vendors, throughout Fort Worth, Dallas, and other key markets throughout the state. Led by father and son, Jim Salter and JB Salter, Infinity has achieved deep-rooted success by forming customer-centric relationships and cultivating an exceptional culture for its employees, according to a news release.

Infinity, like Pueblo, is a provider of HVAC and plumbing installation, replacement, and preventative maintenance services for commercial clients. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Our leadership team is thrilled to partner with Infinity on our expansion into the Texas market. Infinity adds meaningful scale and resources to help accelerate our next phase of growth,” said Pueblo CEO, Dan Bueschel. “Jim and JB have built a tremendous company with a strong culture, experienced technicians, and a devoted commitment to customers. We are very confident that we can build on these efforts as we work together to drive growth into the future.”

Pueblo has completed seven acquisitions since Huron Capital partnered with Bueschel in 2017 to acquire Pueblo and pursue an ExecFactor buy-and-build strategy in the commercial HVAC and plumbing market in the Sun Belt region of the United States.

“There is a strong alignment of culture and pride of work that exists between Pueblo and Infinity,” said Huron Capital Partner, Scott Hauncher. “With its solid reputation, experience, and resource capabilities, Infinity is well positioned to be a platform for meaningful growth throughout the region.”