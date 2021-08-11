Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Fort Worth ISD Board calls $1.49B bond election with new elementary, middle school upgrades

FWBP Staff
The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education approved a resolution on Tuesday, August 10 calling for a bond election of $1.49 billion. The election will be held Nov. 2,  2021 and will not result in a property tax rate increase.

The proposal will, among other things, address renovations at the District’s middle schools and a new elementary school in Benbrook. The bond proposal passed 8-1 with District 5’s Carin “CJ” Evans, voting against the proposal.

Specifically, voters will consider four propositions:

Proposition A would provide $1,211,000,000 for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the District. This includes upgrades to middle schools as well as the construction of a new elementary school.

Proposition B allocates $98,300,000 for the construction, acquisition and equipment of existing Fine Arts facilities. This includes upgrades to auditoriums.

Proposition C would provide $104,900,000 for the construction, acquisition and equipment of stadiums in the District.

Proposition D would provide $76,200,000 for the construction, renovation and equipment of recreational facilities in the District. This includes the replacement of turf at existing athletic stadiums.

The last major bond election in the Fort Worth ISD was in 2017 for $750 million and was passed by voters with a more than 70% approval rating.

The District leadership will undertake an educational campaign explaining to voters how and why this newest bond proposal is needed and supports the District mission of ensuring the success of all students in college, career, community and military leadership.

