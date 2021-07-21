Fort Worth ISD, business leaders celebrate partnership

Fort Worth ISD leaders and partners held a signing ceremony on Tuesday, July 20, as part of Industry Partner Signing Day.
The event celebrated business partners who currently provide, or will provide, work-based experiences for students through the District’s P-Tech and Vital Link programs.
Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent P. Scribner and other District leaders took a few moments to explain how these partnerships will set a path forward for both students and employers. They were supported by Board President Tobi Jackson, First Vice-President Quentin Phillips, Second Vice-President Daphne Brookins, Board Secretary C.J. Evans, Trustee Anne Darr, and Trustee Dr. Michael Ryan.
After remarks, dozens of representatives of each partner organization stepped forward to sign an oversized banner – depicting the Fort Worth ISD tree logo — that included a pledge to work together, “to prepare all students for success in college, career and community leadership.” After signing a “branch,” each partner was presented with a commemorative pen.
Partners include:
- American Airlines
- Bass Performance Hall
- Bell Textron
- Camp Fire First Texas
- Circle Theater
- City of Fort Worth
- City of Fort Worth Water Department
- The Culinary School of Fort Worth
- Danone North America
- Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce
- Fort Worth Opera
- FWISD HCM
- Halff Associates
- Hispanic Heritage Foundation
- Historic Fort Worth
- IEC Fort Worth/Tarrant County
- James L. West Center for Dementia Care
- JPS Health Network
- Jubilee Theater
- Junior Achievement of Chisholm Trail
- Lockheed Martin
- Medical City Fort Worth
- North Texas Automobile Dealers
- Oncor
- STEMuli Education
- Tarrant To & Through (T3) Partnership
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Tynker
- Ultrasafe Ultrasound Diagnostic Services
- University of North Texas
- University of North Texas-College of Education
- WRA Architects
- zSpace