Fort Worth ISD, business leaders celebrate partnership

Fort Worth ISD leaders and partners held a signing ceremony on Tuesday, July 20, as part of Industry Partner Signing Day.

The event celebrated business partners who currently provide, or will provide, work-based experiences for students through the District’s P-Tech and Vital Link programs.

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent P. Scribner and other District leaders took a few moments to explain how these partnerships will set a path forward for both students and employers. They were supported by Board President Tobi Jackson, First Vice-President Quentin Phillips, Second Vice-President Daphne Brookins, Board Secretary C.J. Evans, Trustee Anne Darr, and Trustee Dr. Michael Ryan.

After remarks, dozens of representatives of each partner organization stepped forward to sign an oversized banner – depicting the Fort Worth ISD tree logo — that included a pledge to work together, “to prepare all students for success in college, career and community leadership.” After signing a “branch,” each partner was presented with a commemorative pen.

Partners include: