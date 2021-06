Fort Worth is now No. 12. The U.S. Census Bureau’s latest population estimates show Fort Worth jumping from the 13th to 12th largest city in the United States with a population of 927,720. Fort Worth gained 19,229 residents from 2019-2020, climbing ahead of Jacksonville, Florida. Fort Worth’s increase was the third largest, behind Phoenix, which […]

