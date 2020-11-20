74.8 F
Fort Worth out of running for Space Command HQ, San Antonio still in

By Robert Francis
Space Command Joint Task Force courtesy

A Texas city could still host the U.S. Space Command headquarters, but it’s not going to be Fort Worth.

The U.S. Air Force has narrowed down its final options to Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, Redstone Army Airfield in Alabama and Port San Antonio in Texas. Its current temporary headquarters at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado is also a finalist.

When first announced it August, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio were among the cities up for consideration to host U.S. Space Command Headquarters.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Nov. 20 issued the following statement after the Department of the Air Force selected Port San Antonio as one of the six finalists for the U.S. Space Command Headquarters:

“The Department of the Air Force will find no better location for the U.S. Space Command than Port San Antonio. Not only does the state of Texas have the resources, universities, and human capital necessary to support the Space Command, but we are also enriched by our long-standing and celebrated tradition of military service and innovation in Texas,” he said. “I strongly urge the Department of the Air Force to choose Port San Antonio as the home of the U.S. Space Command.”

The city of Albuquerque has announced that it is being considered to permanently locate the U.S. Space Command, the latest of 11 unified command under the U.S. Department of Defense.

Assistant Air Force Secretary John Henderson sent a letter to Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller on Thursday congratulating the city and state for being designated as a “candidate location” with five others for consideration.

The Department of Defense said Albuquerque was one of 31 cities originally considered. A final decision is expected in January after the department conducts virtual and in-person site surveys.

Keller and Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham submitted a letter of interest in June, a month after the Air Force began its search.

“Our state’s strong and growing role in space exploration, space science and national security related space matters puts it in a strong position to become the home of the new Space Command,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement Thursday. “We look forward to working with the Department of Defense in the weeks and months ahead.”

The new command would bring more than 1,000 new jobs and the potential for billions in spending and contracts to whatever location is chosen.  – Associated Press contributed to this report.

