Fort Worth Public Events Department emerges from pandemic with new executive team members

As sporting and business events gradually return to pre-pandemic levels, the City of Fort Worth’s Public Event Department (PED) has recently promoted and hired new executive team members.

“Our team members really had to roll with the punches during the past 18 months as business travel and other events evaporated,” said Mike Crum, director of the Public Events Department. “The leadership team not only rose to those extraordinary challenges, but exceeded expectations with a new strategic plan, cross-functional staffing solutions, $2 million in capital project completions and a positive financial position ending FY2021.”

Cynthia Serrano, CEM, has been promoted to Assistant Director/General Manager of the Fort Worth Convention Center. She has been acting in the position in an interim role since August 2019. Serrano holds a master of science in advertising and public relations from Texas Christian University, a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies from University of Texas at Arlington and a Graduate Certificate in Public Administration from Texas Wesleyan University. She has been with the City of Fort Worth since 1999 and has worked in several departments, including Finance and Community Relations.

New to the team is Keith A. Chisolm, who has been named Capital Projects Coordinator for PED. Chisolm was previously assistant director of Public Works at the City of Colonial Heights, Virginia\a. Prior to working there, he served in the U.S. Army for 22 years to include combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. A Dallas native, Chisolm received his bachelor of arts in criminology from Abilene Christian University and a master of public administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Capital plans for Public Events venues over the next five years include a $450 million expansion of the Fort Worth Convention Center (FWCC) and more than $21 million in upgrades and renovations for Will Rogers Memorial Center (WRMC).

Blake Moorman, CMP, has been promoted to Director of Sales and Marketing for the FWCC. He had been acting in the position in an interim role since April 2020. Moorman attended Texas Christian University and holds a bachelor of arts in music theatre and business from the University of Texas at Arlington. He was managing director for Jubilee Theatre in Fort Worth before coming to the City in 1998, and is an active member of the Rotary Club of Fort Worth, NAACP and Alpha Phi Alpha.

Andra Bennett, APR, joins PED as its first Marketing Communications Manager. Bennett brings 18 years of prior experience at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, where she was Vice President of Communications. She holds a bachelor of arts in mass communications from Abilene Christian University and has been accredited by the Public Relations Society of America since 1993.

Rounding out the executive team are Crum; Assistant Public Events Director Andrea Wright; and Assistant Director/General Manager Kevin Kemp and Director of Sales & Marketing David Reeves, both with Will Rogers Memorial Center.