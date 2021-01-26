Fort Worth recognized for Linear Labs relocation

Published on January 26, 2021

Fort Worth has been recognized in the 15th annual CiCi Awards for Community Impact, Trade & Industry Development, which honors 15 projects that demonstrate how site selection can make a difference in the community where a company has chosen to locate.

The award was presented to Fort Worth and Tarrant County for the relocation of Linear Labs here last year.

Linear Labs, a smart electric motor company based in Fort Worth, has created a new and versatile electric motor system design that will redefine mobility for electric vehicles and improve HVAC systems and robotics, welcoming in a new era of smarter energy use.

The company chose Fort Worth as a hub and plans to aggressively ramp up from 100 employees to 3,000 by 2030. Linear Labs plans to secure a 500,000-square-foot facility for advanced, smart manufacturing to support thousands of new skilled jobs over the next 10 years. The research and production center will create electric motors for industries as diverse as electric vehicles, robotics, HVAC and last-mile micromobility, in addition to various industrial applications.

The company plans to move into a facility in the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone and has already begun hiring employees, including electrical and robotic engineers, software designers and technicians trained to work alongside robots on the factory floor. The average wage for these positions is expected to be above $90,000 per year.

To help establish the city as the next tech innovation hub, the City of Fort Worth approved a $68.9 million economic incentive package. The resources of Tarrant County College have also been tapped to help fill open jobs.

“Fort Worth is in a unique position to be the centerpiece globally of new electrification,” said Linear Labs CEO Brad Hunstable. “I want to build the next Siemens or GE right here in Fort Worth.”