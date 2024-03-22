Fort Worth senior living community The Stayton sold to Dallas nonprofit

The Stayton at Museum Way in Fort Worth has been acquired by Buckner Retirement Services of Dallas.

The anticipated closing date for the sale is June 2024 but may occur as soon as late April, The Stayton and Buckner said in a news release. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, the release noted.

“The Stayton is a vibrant community, and we look forward to partnering with Buckner to carry our community forward,” a Stayton spokesperson said. “Our focus has been on identifying a buyer that upholds our values and is committed to acting in the best interests of our team members, residents and their families. We are confident Buckner will continue our commitment to delivering the care and lifestyle our residents rely on, while also discovering new ways to enhance our community.

“I’m enthusiastic about the future of The Stayton, and I am grateful for our valued team members and leadership team who have supported us through this process.”

- FWBP Digital Partners -

“We are proud to welcome The Stayton at Museum Way to the Buckner family,” said Charlie Wilson, president of Buckner Retirement Services. “Our top priority is building relationships with The Stayton’s employees and residents, welcoming them to Buckner, and helping ensure the transition is a smooth and positive experience.”

Buckner Retirement Services is a faith-based, nonprofit organization that owns and operates six other continuing care retirement communities in Texas. The Stayton at Museum Way is an 11-story senior living community featuring 188 independent living units, 42 assisted living units, 20 memory care units, and 46 nursing units. The community is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organization.

The Stayton has been owned since 2019 by Iowa-based Lifespace Communities.

“It has been an honor serving the residents and team members of The Stayton as a part of the Lifespace family, and we look forward to watching them continue to thrive under new ownership,” said Jesse Jantzen, president and CEO of Lifespace Communities. “We will be partnering with Buckner to ensure a seamless transition for our residents and team members.”