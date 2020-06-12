Fort Worth specialized tax consulting firm rebrands

SourceHOV Tax, a Fort Worth-based specialized tax consulting firm, has rebranded as Source Advisors after management partnered with private equity firm, Gainline Capital Partners, in a carve out transaction earlier this year.

The new name, Source Advisors, strengthens their commitment to partnering with companies and CPA firms as a trusted advisor in maximizing government-sponsored tax credits, deductions, and incentives to help save money and create cash flow that stimulate businesses and drive overall growth.

“We’re excited to reintroduce our technical experts and best-in-class service to the market as a stronger, more tax focused stand-alone entity,” said Chris Henderson, President of Source Advisors. “The Source Advisors name truly captures who we are and what we do for our partners and clients providing a single advisory point of contact for tax centered value creation.”

The company collaborates with accounting firms throughout the country to bring R&D tax credit, Cost Segregation, LIFO, §179D, and §45L solutions to their clients.