Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo captures top national awards from PRCA

They say everything’s bigger in Texas – and the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo proves it year after year as the annual showcase for the city and Dickies Arena continues to grow and find new ways to give visitors an experience they will never forget.

The rodeo has always been a large part of the Stock Show experience and for the first time in its history it has been honored by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) with two of the organization’s most prestigious awards for 2022, including the highly coveted Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year award. Along with that honor, local rodeo was awarded the Polaris Remuda Award, which recognizes the rodeo that featured the nation’s best lineup of bucking horses and subsequent scores for the riders.

“We’ve been considered several times, but have always been the bridesmaid until 2022. It’s been a long wait!” said FWSSR President and General Manager Brad Barnes.

The FWSSR topped more than 600 other rodeos across the nation for the awards, including other major rodeo cities such as Houston, San Antonio and Denver.

The awards were presented Dec. 1 at the PRCA Convention in Las Vegas. The awards ceremony is held annually the night before the start of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

The Stock Show moved its rodeo competition from into Dickies Arena in 2020 to a great reception. After going dark in 2021 because of COVID-19, the Stock Show & Rodeo returned in 2022 to huge crowds and nonstop action that included record-setting performances in bareback and saddle bronc riding.

Kaycee Field scored 93 points on a horse named Stevie Nicks to set a Stock Show record in bareback riding. Stetson Wright scored 91.5 in saddle bronc riding on Get Smart to break the Stock Show record set by his father, Cody Wright, who scored 91 in 2011.

“We are humbled and honored by this award and tip our hats to these truly awesome horses and the men and women who raised and care for them,” Barnes said. “Our goal, since moving into Dickies Arena, is to produce a pro rodeo tournament that pits the best athletes against each other.

“To win in rough stock events, it’s not only man against man, but man against beast. Candidly, this award isn’t so much about us as it is about these amazing horses that, truly, are the ones that reached this goal and should get the credit.”

As for the Indoor Rodeo of the Year honor, Barnes said he believes it was a recognition for attention to detail.

“Our volunteers and staff bust their tails to make sure every ‘i’ is dotted and every ‘t’ is crossed. Dickies Arena has all the big matters covered so it’s the little things that push you over the top,” he said.

Barnes said the move from historic Will Rogers Coliseum to Dickies Arena has been a boon for the rodeo.

“Without a doubt our amazing Dickies Arena helped us win the Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year award, “he said. “The amenities for contestants are second to none. Awesome locker rooms, a training room with all the latest athlete conditioning equipment, a hospitality suite with great food and a playroom for the kids makes the contestant experience the best.”

“For fans, there’s no match,” he added. “Great views of the arena action, the nation’s second largest continuous 360-degree center-hung screen, awesome food and acoustics that rival any performance hall in the nation – Dickies Arena’s fan experience is unmatched.”

Barnes said the goal now is to repeat as winners of both awards.

“There’s not two more coveted awards for a rodeo like ours than the Remuda Award and Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year. We’re truly honored and grateful for the recognition and will be working hard for the repeat,” he said.

The 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo runs Jan. 13 through Feb. 4. Besides the rodeo at Dickies Arena, the Stock Show features tantalizing food, shopping, livestock shows, live music, a carnival midway, equestrian competitions, petting zoo and much more.

“As always we’re expecting big things. Lots of fun and excitement with everything one can do,” Barnes said. “It can’t be beat as a fun and affordable entertainment option.”

For more information or tickets, visit www.fwssr.com.