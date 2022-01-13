It’s back! The legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo returns after pandemic exile

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has long used the famous tagline “This thing is legendary.” And, finally, after a year on the shelf because of the pandemic, the legend is back in business at the Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena.

The 2022 Stock Show & Rodeo starts Friday and runs through Feb. 5, offering millions in scholarships and livestock premiums, as well as a purse of more than $1 million during the PRCA Tournament at Dickie’s Arena

“We are already experiencing the excitement our fans have for the Stock Show,” said FWSSR President and General Manager Brad Barnes. “Tickets sales have been very brisk, with many of our rodeo and concert performances in near sellouts, and entries in our livestock and horse shows have also been at high levels.”

“Clearly, getting back to the Stock Show is on the calendar for thousands of folks across the state and across the country,” he said.

There will be 25 rodeo performances at Dickies Arena. These include:

Friday-Saturday (Jan. 14-15) Best of the West Ranch Rodeo.

Sunday (Jan. 16) Best of Mexico Celebraciòn.

Monday (Jan. 17) Cowboys of Color Rodeo.

Tuesday-Wednesday (Jan. 18-19) Bulls’ Night Out Xtreme Bull Riding.

And, of course, the FWSSR Pro Rodeo Tournament from Jan. 21 to Feb. 5.

Among the legions who are glad to see the Stock Show & Rodeo return is Fort Worth City Councilman Leonard Firestone, who represents the council district (District 7) that includes the Stock Show grounds.

“I was out there the other day kicking off the Chisholm Challenge,” Firestone said. “It was so great to be out there, walking around. There was a sense of normal again. It’s such an important part in the history of Fort Worth. So many people are going to see our great city and all the wonderful things we have to offer.

“Plus, don’t forget the economic impact, over $100 million. The hotels, bars, restaurants, the hospitality industry, this means so much to them to have it back.”

Building on the celebration of the state’s Hispanic roots, the FWSSR Texas Invitational Mariachi Competition is back to showcase top high school mariachi teams from across the state. The Stock Show has also expanded upon the beauty of the Escaramuza women’s drill team competition to include the thrilling Charro Cala, featuring Alejandro Goñi Rojo, one of the top horse and Cala trainers from Mexico.

Horse competition fans will also enjoy the return of the popular Mustang Magic, as well as Mustang Showcase training clinics. Collegiate teams from across Texas and Arkansas will participate in the debut of “Bridles and Brains,” a new concept in collegiate ranch horse competition that challenges both equestrian and communication skills.

The Moo-seum experience provides Stock Show visitors access to neighboring museums, courtesy of Central Market. A general admission to the Stock Show will also include access to the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, and the Cattle Raisers Museum.

Among the activities available at these museums will be “Step into the Stock Show,” a joint effort between the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and the Stock Show. The collaborative curation combines artifacts, video and imagery provided by the Stock Show with the technologies used by the Museum of Science and History to give guests a unique look at both the history and contemporary livestock exhibition.

After the successful debut of its Auditorium Concert Series in 2020, the Stock Show has grown the series to feature Grammy and Academy Award winning artists, including; legendary rock band, Kansas; alternative country music band The Old 97’s; country music artist Clint Black; comedian Jeff Foxworthy; the Fort Worth Symphony, with vocalist Tony Vincent performing the Music of Queen; and Ryan Bingham.

Meanwhile, the always popular traditional Stock Show entertainment options are back as well. Animals by the thousands will be on exhibit this year competing for millions in auction receipts and premiums. Acres of “rodeo shopping” will include everything from fashion to farm equipment.

Family fun features the Mattress Firm Petting Zoo, Children’s Barnyard, Carnival Midway, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance’s Planet Agriculture and the always popular Milking Parlor.

Food is always a favorite with everything from corn dogs to cotton candy and cuisine fit for kings and queens at Reata at the Backstage or Reata at the Rodeo. Visitors can also relax with a glass of wine at the Corkyard or enjoy a brew and some tunes in the Bud Light Roadhouse.

Cattle auctions, one of the longest standing features of the Stock Show, always include a variety of beef cattle breeds. The sales begin Saturday (Jan. 15).

In all, 17 Stock Show auction sales generated more than $8.8 million in commerce when the show was held in 2020.

The Southwestern Exposition Invitational Commercial Heifer Show and Sale will feature females with tremendous genetics across several breeds, attracting a standing-room only crowd of bidders. Consignors to the sale compete for $14,000 in premium money, coveted banners, rosettes and the all-important bragging rights prior to selling.

Additionally, the sale chairman, sale manager and consignors offer a scholarship program that typically awards $12,000 to $14,000 each year.

“We’re honored that these cattle breed associations have selected the Stock Show as the host for their top sales,” said Stock Show Livestock Manager Stefan Marchman. “We expect bidding to be brisk as cattlemen look to supplement or improve their herd genetics with these outstanding animals.”

Cattle sales during the Stock Show will include:

Saturday (Jan. 15), 11 a.m., Premier Texas Longhorn.

Saturday (Jan. 15), 5 p.m., Premier Cowtown Elite Santa Gertrudis.

Sunday (Jan. 16), 5 p.m., National Braunvieh.

Jan. 21, noon, Best of the West Angus Bull.

Jan 22, Noon, Stars of Texas Angus Female.

Jan. 28, 3 p.m. Cowtown Cattle Drive Charolais.

Jan. 29, 5 p.m., Cowtown Classic Simmental.

Jan. 30, 1 p.m., 52nd Annual Powerhouse Hereford.

Feb. 5, 3:30 p.m., Southwestern Exposition Invitational 35th Annual Commercial Heifer.

Buyers in the market for a royally-bred American quarter horse will find a wide selection to choose from during the horse sales Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 15-16) in conjunction with Ranching Heritage Weekend.

The highly anticipated Heritage Sale, highlighted by the American Quarter Horse Association Best of the Remuda Sale, leads off Saturday in the John Justin Arena. The sale will feature 38 ranch geldings, broodmares, stallion prospects and top yearlings from ranches which have been recognized by AQHA as a top breeder of ranch horses.

Also on Saturday will be the 65th Annual Select Breeders Quarter Horse Sale, offering premium riding horses from breeders invited to consign.

On Sunday, interested buyers will have an opportunity to see 10 outstanding ranch horse geldings compete in the Invitational Ranch Horse Show and Sale at Will Rogers Coliseum. Top geldings will be judged in the event, which will include ranch reining and cattle work. They will then be auctioned immediately following the competition.

“These sales offer some of the best horses produced by these famed ranches,” said Stock Show Horse Show Manager Lauren Lovelace-Murray. “For anyone looking for a solid competition or breeding prospect, these are the sales to go to.”

For more information about events and ticket information, visit the FWSSR website.