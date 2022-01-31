Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate eyes big return in 2022

Following a year off from the Fort Worth Stock Show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate (FWSSS) has its sights set on another legendary Junior Sale of Champions benefiting Texas 4-H and FFA youth in 2022.

In 2020, the sale raised an all-time record $4.749 million for youth exhibitors, and the Grand Champion Steer of the Show sold for an all-time high of $300,000. For eight consecutive years, the FWSSS raised more than $3 million for youth exhibitors during each sale, and distributed a total of more than $24 million to exhibitors from 2014-2020.

“We are so excited to get back to our mission of helping these hard-working young people,” Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate chairman J.T. Aughinbaugh said. “Our incredibly generous sponsors and donors are dedicated to the cause, and we are so grateful to be back with everyone involved.”

Since its inception in 1980, the Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate, which now numbers nearly 150 members, has purchased more than 9,100 animals at a total price in excess of $64.2 million.

This year’s Junior Sale of Champions will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday in West Arena. The Grand Champion Steer of the Show will be the first animal up for auction, followed by the Reserve Champion. In all, nearly 300 steers, lambs, barrows and wether goats will be auctioned.

The final judging of steers takes place inside Will Rogers Coliseum on Friday. The Grand Champion Steer of the Show and Reserve Grand Champion are selected in the early afternoon. The Grand Champion has sold for an average price tag of nearly $225,000 over the past nine sales.

The FWSSS is committed to securing the highest dollar figures possible for every exhibitor and ensuring that every dollar goes to the youth who raised the award-winning animals.

In addition to the sale prices, the Syndicate has helped children pursue their educational and agricultural goals over the past four decades. Once again this year, the organization will award two dozen $10,000 scholarships to FFA and 4-H students as part of the James M. “Jim Bob” Norman Scholarship Fund. Over its history, the scholarship fund has distributed more than $2.5 million to area students.

For more information on the Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate, visit FWSSS.com.