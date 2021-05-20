Fort Worth tax consulting firm adds cost segregation firm

Fort Worth-based Source Advisors, a leading specialized tax consulting firm providing R&D Tax Credit, Cost Segregation, LIFO inventory, §179D and §45L solutions nationwide, has joined forces with Kentucky-based Bedford Cost Segregation, an independent professional services firm specializing in cost segregation and innovative tax and energy solutions for the commercial real estate industry.

“Bedford’s exceptional client focus and reputation in the industry align perfectly with our core values of trust, integrity, and client service,” said Chris Henderson, President of Source Advisors. “We are excited to further extend our national presence and unparalleled technical leadership with this combination.”

Greg Bryant, Managing Partner of Bedford said, “this merger amplifies and accelerates our strategic goals for growth, in direct response to our clients’ needs. Since the leadership at Source has been well known to Bedford, we could not think of a better firm with whom to partner. Our respective approaches to business and client satisfaction are closely matched.”

Source Advisors’ consultative and customer centric approach remains a consistent differentiator among its competitors and allows its team to help CPA firms and their clients navigate the evolving tax laws that govern federal and state incentives. www.sourceadvisors.com