80.9 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Business Fort Worth to help bars looking to qualify as restaurants
BusinessGovernment

Fort Worth to help bars looking to qualify as restaurants

By FWBP Staff
photo of turn-on white bar neon sign
Photo by Alex Knight on Unsplash

Other News

Business

Fort Worth launches 2nd round of Preserve the Fort small business grant program

FWBP Staff -
Earlier this summer, the City of Fort Worth and United Way of Tarrant County launched the Preserve the Fort small business grant...
Read more
Government

TMS opens campground for HURRICANE LAURA evacuees

FWBP Staff -
Texas Motor Speedway is opening one of its campgrounds free of charge to victims of the devastation caused...
Read more
Business

Fort Worth to help bars looking to qualify as restaurants

FWBP Staff -
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) has issued new guidelines to allow bars to qualify as restaurants in order to begin operating...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth activates 2 shelters for Laura evacuees

FWBP Staff -
The City of Fort Worth has activated two shelters for evacuees from Southeast Texas who are fleeing Hurricane Laura.
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) has issued new guidelines to allow bars to qualify as restaurants in order to begin operating at 50% capacity with on-premises consumption of alcohol.

Bars are required to apply for and receive restaurant status from TABC. A TABC application and an associated fee are required.

If the business does not have a permanent designated area where food can be prepared and stored, there is an option to work with a third-party business such as a food truck to meet the restaurant designation.

“The City of Fort Worth is thrilled to assist bars during this unique time to begin operating again,” said Brandon Bennett, director of the Code Compliance Department. “Inspections and approvals will be provided free of charge by the Consumer Health Division of Code Compliance to confirm that a new, designated area meets all Texas Food Establishment Rules sanitation requirements.”

For business owners who choose to use a gourmet food truck as a third-party vendor, the truck will need a Vendor’s Certificate of Occupancy. Schedule an appointment for a phone or Webex meeting.

Other helpful documents for business owners:

To learn more, contact TABC at 512-206-3333.

Previous articleFort Worth activates 2 shelters for Laura evacuees
Next articleTMS opens campground for HURRICANE LAURA evacuees
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Business

Fort Worth launches 2nd round of Preserve the Fort small business grant program

FWBP Staff -
Earlier this summer, the City of Fort Worth and United Way of Tarrant County launched the Preserve the Fort small business grant...
Read more
Government

TMS opens campground for HURRICANE LAURA evacuees

FWBP Staff -
Texas Motor Speedway is opening one of its campgrounds free of charge to victims of the devastation caused...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth activates 2 shelters for Laura evacuees

FWBP Staff -
The City of Fort Worth has activated two shelters for evacuees from Southeast Texas who are fleeing Hurricane Laura.
Read more
Energy

Nearly 600,000 Texans will lose access to a program that prevented electricity shut-offs during the pandemic on Oct. 1

Texas Tribune -
By Trinady Joslin, The Texas Tribune Aug. 27, 2020 "Nearly 600,000 Texans will lose...
Read more
Education

Texas schools must file weekly reports with state on COVID-19 cases

Texas Tribune -
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101