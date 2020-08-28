Fort Worth to help bars looking to qualify as restaurants

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) has issued new guidelines to allow bars to qualify as restaurants in order to begin operating at 50% capacity with on-premises consumption of alcohol.

Bars are required to apply for and receive restaurant status from TABC. A TABC application and an associated fee are required.

If the business does not have a permanent designated area where food can be prepared and stored, there is an option to work with a third-party business such as a food truck to meet the restaurant designation.

“The City of Fort Worth is thrilled to assist bars during this unique time to begin operating again,” said Brandon Bennett, director of the Code Compliance Department. “Inspections and approvals will be provided free of charge by the Consumer Health Division of Code Compliance to confirm that a new, designated area meets all Texas Food Establishment Rules sanitation requirements.”

For business owners who choose to use a gourmet food truck as a third-party vendor, the truck will need a Vendor’s Certificate of Occupancy. Schedule an appointment for a phone or Webex meeting.

Other helpful documents for business owners:

To learn more, contact TABC at 512-206-3333.