Fort Worth water, environmental engineering firm expands to Tampa

Plummer Associates Inc., a water and environmental engineering firm headquartered in Fort Worth, has announced its expansion into Florida with a new office in downtown Tampa.

Plummer’s new Tampa office will be led by John Keane,PE, PMP, ENV SP, who will serve as the Florida Area Leader. Keane will oversee the firm’s development and operations activities in the state to provide water and environmental engineering services for municipalities, water districts, wastewater utilities, government, and private companies.

“We are excited to be adding John to the Plummer team as his technical expertise and national experience increases our bench strength in the areas of planning, design and construction of water resource, flood mitigation and resiliency, water/wastewater treatment, conveyance and stormwater pumping facilities,” said Chris Young, PE, CEO of Plummer Associates. “John also shares our values and approach to serving clients and dedication to retaining and attracting strong talent.”

John Keane

The opening of the Tampa office supports Plummer Associates’ strategy to remain privately owned and grow its geographic reach nationally. In 2019, Plummer Associates expanded into the Rocky Mountain region by merging with FEI engineering, based in Colorado.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead Plummer’s operation in Florida and work alongside some of the most talented professionals in the water and environmental industry. It is inspiring to be part of a team that shares my passion for the water profession,” said Keane.

Keane’s passion for helping communities secure clean water has taken him across North America, where he’s gained national experience successfully implementing a variety of challenging water projects, including projects in Florida, California, and Texas. Keane earned his Bachelor of Science in civil and coastal engineering from the University of Florida. He is a Professional Engineer in Texas, Florida, and New Mexico and a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

“I’m excited to be back in the community where I grew up, met my wife and learned to appreciate and understand the role water plays in our regions’ beauty and lifestyle,” said Keane. “Major issues utilities face include increasing population growth, more stringent limits on discharges from wastewater utilities, environmental restoration, replacing aging infrastructure, and becoming more resilient to environmental factors. We’re now positioned to provide engineered solutions for water providers to maximize water efficiencies.”

Plummer Associates employs approximately 170 employees and the company’s 2020 revenues were $34 million. It currently has ten offices in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Florida.

www.plummer.com.