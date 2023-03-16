Fort Worth Zoo’s annual Zoo Run set for April 1

The Fort Worth Zoo will hold its 24th annual Zoo Run on Saturday, April 1. The Zoo Run, presented by Ideal Partners, includes a 5K run (timed or untimed) as well as a 1K Fun Run. The races will take place on a USA Track and Field-certified course along the Zoo’s main pathway and through the surrounding neighborhoods.

The family friendly event supports the Zoo’s extensive wildlife conservation and education efforts locally and around the world.

Runners are invited to dress up like their favorite Zoo animal, and all participants will receive a 2023 Zoo Run T-shirt, a virtual race bag full of offers from area businesses, and one admission ticket to the Fort Worth Zoo. Runners will enjoy snacks, water and activities after the race, including an awards ceremony and a live animal presentation.

Participants may register the morning of the race, but T-shirt sizes and timing devices (optional; $3) are only guaranteed for pre-registered runners. School groups and teams must register online by March 19.

Race start times are 7:30 a.m. for the 1K Fun Run and 8 a.m. for the 5K.

Entry Fees & Registration:

Individual:

Early (by March 19) $30

Standard (March 20 to 31) $35

Race day: $40

School groups (K-12):

$20 per person, 10-person minimum by March 19

Teams:

$25 per person, five-person minimum by March 19

Timing device (optional) $3

Zoo members receive a $2 discount

Parking note: On the day of the event, Colonial Parkway will be closed to all thru traffic. Limited parking is available in the Zoo’s main parking lot via Forest Park Boulevard, as well as the grass lot adjacent to the Zoo’s main lot and the grass lot at the corner of University Drive and Colonial Parkway. The Zoo encourages all participants to carpool to the event, if possible, and to allow as much as an hour for parking.