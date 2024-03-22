Fort Worth Zoo’s baby gorilla Jameela headed to Cleveland

The female gorilla born via emergency cesarean surgery at the Fort Worth Zoo in January will be sent to another zoo because local zookeepers have been unable to find a surrogate mother to care for the baby.

The baby gorilla, named Jameela, has been under the care of human zookeepers after Jameela’s mother failed to bond with her offspring and two other female gorillas chosen as potential surrogates did not respond as hoped.

“While we hoped for a different outcome – one that includes Jameela fully integrated into our troop – our main goal has always been that Jameela is raised by gorillas,” the zoo said in a statement on social media. “In conjunction with our reintroduction efforts, we have been in communication with our national partners for several weeks, searching for an institution that can not only meet her needs, but has a female gorilla with proven surrogate experience. We have determined that her next best step is a move to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where they will make every effort to successfully integrate Jameela into their troop.

“We are understandably heartbroken. Jameela has left an indelible mark on all of us here at the zoo and in the Fort Worth community.”

Jameela’s primary caretaker, Angie Holmes, spoke to NBCDFW (Channel 5).

“It’s gonna be tough but this is what we’ve wanted,” Holmes said. “We’re here for our animals. And what’s best for her has got to be what’s best for us, too. So she always be a fabric of the Fort Worth Zoo and she’s definitely part of who I am as a person and as a keeper. And I won’t lose that. And I won’t forget.”

“It’s going to be difficult,” the zoo’s associate mammal curator Stephanie Crowson told the TV station. “Just like you’ve had children who’ve graduated and gone off to start their own lives, it kind of feels the same. It’s like you know it’s the right decision for them. You’re excited. You’re a little disappointed that she’s not gonna stay with you but you know, she’s gonna have excellent care.”

Jameela was born on Jan. 5 – the third gorilla birth in the zoo’s 115-year history but the first gorilla born via cesarean section, requiring life-saving care for the mother and premature infant gorilla and involving non-veterinary medical experts.

With Jameela set to leave for Cleveland early next week, zoo officials said the public will have a chance to say goodbye this weekend. She will be spending time with her caretakers at the indoor gorilla habitat in the World of Primates on Saturday and Sunday (March 23 and 24) from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 5 p.m.

“We invite you to bring cards and pictures for Jameela and our zookeepers,” officials said.⁠