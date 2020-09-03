Fort Worth’s Anzea Textiles acquired by C.F. Stinson

CF Stinson, a leading resource for commercial textiles for nearly 70 years based in Rochester Hills, Michigan, announced Sept. 3 that the company has acquired Anzea Textiles, the Fort Worth-based contract fabric company known for leading edge colors, bold designs, and high performance textiles.



Anzea will remain as a separate brand of C.F. Stinson, and the company will maintain its operations and facilities in Fort Worth.



“Based on Anzea and C.F. Stinson’s shared commitment to design, sustainability, innovation, and excellence in service, we have full confidence that our collective customers will benefit from this new partnership now and in the future,” said Keith Stinson, president of C.F. Stinson. “We are excited to share our award winning technology and vision with our new partners at Anzea.”



Anzea was founded in 1990 by principal Mitzi Mills and her partner, Bruce Doeren.

Serving a wide range of commercial markets, the Anzea textile collection features high performance woven textiles as well as a wide selection of coated fabrics, including vinyl, polyurethane, silicone, and nylon matrix constructions.

Both Mills and Doeren will continue in their leadership roles at Anzea, the news release said.



“Bruce and I have enjoyed 30 amazing years of building the Anzea brand, and we are excited for our employees and our customers as we enter this next chapter. We have always put the business needs of our customers first, and we are thrilled to find a partner in C.F. Stinson that shares our commitment to the commercial design community,” Mills said .



“We are excited to welcome Anzea to the Stinson family of companies,” said Glenn Stinson, vice president of C.F. Stinson.

Anzea is well known for its exceptional product lines developed over the course of three decades.

“Right from the start, we could tell our companies would be a great fit together,” Stinson said. “Bruce and Mitzi and the entire Anzea team have built a great brand that is well respected in our industry. The combination of Anzea and Stinson represents the beginning of many great opportunities for both companies.”

