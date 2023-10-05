Fort Worth’s Mayor Parker to address State of the City

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker will deliver her 2023 State of the City address at noon Friday (Oct. 6) at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Those attending in person or watching via livestream will hear Parker discuss her vision for Fort Worth’s future as well the city’s accomplishments during her time as mayor. The event is hosted by the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce and presented by Simmons Bank.

Parker, 39 (she’ll turn 40 next month), was first elected Fort Worth’s 45th mayor in 2021 and is among the youngest mayors of a major city in the United States. She was reelected his year with 70% of the vote.

Parker succeeded Betsy Price, who became the city’s longest-serving mayor before retiring after five consecutive two-year terms. Parker served as Price’s chief of staff.

Friday’s program also will feature presentation of the Chamber’s 2023 Small Business Awards, presented by Bank of Texas, and 2023 Innovator Awards, presented by Best Place for Working Parents.

Registration for in-person attendance at the event has closed but the program will be livestreamed on Fort Worth Television (FWTV) online; the city’s YouTube channel; and local municipal TV channels: Charter, 190; OneSource, 7; Verizon, 5; AT&T U-verse, 99.