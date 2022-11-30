Fort Worth’s second Shake Shack to open in WestBend

Fort Worth’s second Shake Shack location debuts on Saturday in the WestBend development.

The restaurant chain is known for its burgers, chicken sandwiches, crinkle-cut fries, specialty lemonades and hand-spun milkshakes. The new location at 1601 S. University Drive is the 21st Shake Shack location in Texas.

For the opening of the national chain’s WestBend location and as part of its philanthropic mission, Shake Shack will donate $1 for every sandwich sold on Saturday to the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

Swag giveaways will be available beginning at opening at 11 a.m. The first 100 guests in line will receive a imited edition tumbler.

For a limited time, Shake Shack is collaborating with Hot Ones from First We Feast to offer spicy variations of Shack classic burgers, chicken sandwiches, cheese fries and bacon cheese fries.

Also, three festive milkshake flavors: Christmas Cooke, Chocolate Milk & Cookies and Chocolate Peppermint, will be available as a holiday treat.

Shake Shack is hiring employees for jobs at all levels. Applications are being accepted in person and online.