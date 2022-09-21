Fort Worth’s WestBend development reaches 99% occupancy

The burgeoning WestBend mixed-use development on Fort Worth’s University Drive has reached 99% occupancy, developer-operator Trademark Property Company announced Tuesday (Sept. 20).

With a focus on adding new-to-the-area and diverse tenants, the 278,000-square-foot WestBend development has added 17,102 square feet of new leases over the past 12 months, Trademark said in a news release. Recently signed leases and new tenants include:

Sweetgreen, a fast-casual restaurant focused on salads, slated to open its first Fort Worth location in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Van Leeuwen, offering tasty dairy and vegan ice cream treats at its first Fort Worth location; plans to open in November.

The Shade Store, a premium custom window treatment company specializing in luxury textiles and interior design, currently under construction with opening slated for Q4.

Shake Shack, set to open its second Fort Worth location in Q4.

Quince, an award-winning, global culinary experience, opening its first U.S. location in late fall; construction underway.

Rowan, a modern and innovative ear-piercing company focused on the health and safety of clients, recently opened its first Texas store.

Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors, which opened earlier this summer, joined johnnie-O as a digitally native brand opening its first physical store.

These merchants join tenants such as Drybar, Dear Hannah, Pressed Juicery, Woodhouse Day Spa, SusieCakes, Ascension Coffee and recently expanded Warby Parker in what Trademark calls “the premier walkable urban center featuring access to retail, restaurant and office space in Fort Worth’s University District.”

“One of Trademark’s values is to be extraordinary stewards by elevating places, and that is the posture we’ve taken in the evolution of WestBend,” Trademark CEO Terry Montesi said. “With an interesting tenant mix and many only-in-Fort Worth locations, we enhanced WestBend and brought a renaissance to the mixed-use development to complement Fort Worth’s already successful University District, making it a top destination in the North Texas region.”

“At WestBend, we have taken great care in our merchandising effort to curate a diverse tenant mix that goes beyond typical retail and restaurant tenants,” said Daniel Goldware, Trademark’ senior vice president of leasing. “This is evident by having two online brands open their first physical stores at WestBend, along with several restaurants and novel brands choosing the development for their first Texas and Fort Worth locations. The center’s new lively ambiance reflects the thought and care our team applied throughout this project.”

Fort Worth-based Trademark Property Company is a full-service real estate firm celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The company has invested in, developed, or redeveloped 21 million square feet of mixed-use, multifamily and retail assets worth $4.5 billion.