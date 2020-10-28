Four Dallas bars suspended by TABC

Four bars in Dallas have been issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission after they were found to violate pandemic safety standards.

The four bars receiving the suspension are:

Shuck N Jive – Dallas

Alamo Club – Dallas

Bungalow – Dallas

High Fives – Dallas

The TABC noted they have found that the vast majority of business owners are complying with state health and safety rules.

Agents across Texas continue to take part in Operation Safe Open, inspecting businesses to ensure they’re following state standards to slow the spread of the virus. These requirements include indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars allowed to be open and 75% for restaurants, along with social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers. Agents conducted 1,232 inspections over the last week, issuing four suspensions statewide.

“These violations represent a very small number of the more than 20,000 licensed businesses inspected by TABC since the beginning of May,” TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly said. “A large majority of business owners are showing their commitment to keeping customers and employees safe, and we’re grateful for all of their hard work. TABC is committed to assisting the industry as we all work for a safe Texas.”

“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “I’m incredibly proud of all the TABC employees working to ensure Texas bars and restaurants are able to operate safely. Our goal from the start has been to educate business owners about the requirements of the governor’s executive orders, and our Enforcement, Legal and Communications teams have done outstanding work to keep the industry and the public informed on how to stay safe while helping to reopen the Texas economy.”

Find TABC’s resources for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic and view a map of counties where bars can reopen at tabc.texas.gov/coronavirus.