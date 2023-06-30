Free hot dogs here! Curly’s Frozen Custard celebrates Fourth of July with Nathan’s Famous giveaway

In the spring of 2011, Curly’s managing partner, Bourke Harvey, decided to change the brand of hot dogs he was serving at Curly’s Frozen Custard. The change led to far more publicity than he could ever have imagined because he became the Fort Worth home of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs.

He became convinced that hosting a local Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating competition would provide a local angle to a national news story: the Nathan’s Famous competition at Coney Island, held on Fourth of July and won year after year by Joey Chestnut.

Bourke pitched the idea of a local contest to the Nathan’s Famous corporate headquarters, whose chief marketers agreed. There would be three differences in the local competition:

Instead of competitors eating all of the hot dogs they could down in just 10 minutes, the Curly’s contest timed the competitors, eating in groups of four, eating four hot dogs. Competitors were not allowed to dip their hot dogs in water or pour water on them. The Curly’s hot dogs would be the quarter-pound Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs served on a large brioche bun.

He adds: “The purpose of this competition has always been to celebrate our nation’s heritage. Interestingly enough, the Coney Island contest began when four men gathered at the very first Nathan’s Famous hot dog stand at Coney Island in 1916 and argued about who was the most patriotic. The enterprising owner of the hot dog stand proposed they have a hot dog eating contest. Yes, this Nathan’s Famous competition was founded on patriotism!”

The Grand Master (Open Division) champion of the Curly’s contest received a trophy, four front-row seats to a Texas Rangers home game (they could actually rest their feet atop the Rangers’ dugout), and a VIP parking pass. Oh yes – and a two-foot-long Boomstick Hot Dog at the Rangers game!

Amateur eaters in the youth, Grand Masters, and media categories competed, and well over 100 attendees showed up year after year. Curly’s competition attracted 25-30 competitors each year.

One of the humorous aspects of the competition was how the eaters would strategize. Some would squeeze the bun tight around the hot dog. Others would eat the hot dog first and then attack the buns. Some paced themselves while others tried to slam the hot dogs down quickly.

Still others would stand and gyrate, hoping to shake the hot dog down what they hoped was a hollow leg.

From 2011 to 2020, Curly’s celebrated six different champions in the Grand Masters Division.

Then came the pandemic, and Bourke Harvey was faced with a challenge. Would it be safe during a time of social distancing to bring such a large crowd into such a small space?

The answer was no, but Bourke had an even better idea: serve free hot dogs all day long!

Not just any hot dog – but that same quarter-pound Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog that has become Fort Worth’s favorite. There were only three rules:

No purchase was required. One free hot dog per customer. Pick up your free hot dog at the walk-up patio or at the drive-through window.

The Curly’s Fourth of July “Chomp-etition” in 2020 became a media event, as all the local TV stations sent a reporter with a camera to cover this must-see local angle to a national story. The stations would cover the Coney Island contest showing Joey Chestnut winning and then would announce: “Meanwhile, here in Fort Worth, Curly’s Frozen Custard held its own Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Chomp-etition.” The reporter would show video and interview Bourke along with contestants.

Oddly enough, customers ordering and paying for a specialty hot dog (Chicago Dog or a Chili Cheese Dog), still received a free quarter-pound Nathan’s Famous. The offer was for everyone.

The offer was a huge success. In Bourke’s words, “We were no longer having three winners – we were having hundreds of winners! We received so much positive feedback that we repeated the offer in 2021 and 2022. And now, with Curly’s celebrating its 21st anniversary, this Fourth of July we are giving away 210 free Nathan’s Famous quarter-pound hot dogs.”

As in the past, no purchase is required and there is a limit of one free hot dog per guest. The July Fourth weekend is also the launch point for Curly’s signature product, Parker County Peach Frozen Custard, which drives even more traffic. If previous years serve as a barometer, Curly’s will set a record selling Parker County Peach Frozen Custard while giving away its legendary Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs.

The hot dog giveaway continues to be newsworthy, as media cover this kind and generous gesture on Fourth of July.

Curly’s Frozen Custard continues to show that pivots made during the pandemic can offer lasting, positive changes that benefit businesses.

Curly’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog giveaway

Where: Curly’s Frozen Custard, 4017 Camp Bowie Blvd.

When: Tuesday, July 4, 11 a.m. until all 210 hot dogs are gone!

