Free mask distribution for Fort Worth businesses Tuesday, Aug. 4

Fort Worth businesses can pick up masks at four locations on Tuesday, Aug. 4, between 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. to help comply with requirements and slow the spread of coronavirus.



Fort Worth businesses are eligible for up to 200 masks each, in increments of 50, by presenting a business card.

“This has been a tremendously difficult time for many of our small businesses as they try to pivot their operations amidst coronavirus concerns,” said Brandom Gengelbach, president of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.



“That is why it is critical we come together and support our businesses in any way possible, including providing masks to ensure the health of both customers and employees. I appreciate all the partners who came together to make this happen,” he said in a news release.

Masks can be picked up at the following four locations;

¬– Chisholm Trail Community Center, 4936 McPherson Blvd.

– Como Community Center. 4660 Horne St.

– Courtyard Fort Worth at Alliance Town Center, 3001 Amador Drive

– Handley Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St.

For more information:

www.FortWorth.com/masks

E-mail: info@fwtxnow.com

(817) 775-3702

– FWBP Staff