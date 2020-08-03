92.3 F
Fort Worth
Monday, August 3, 2020
BusinessGovernmentHealth Care

Free mask distribution for Fort Worth businesses Tuesday, Aug. 4

By FWBP Staff
green and white striped textile
Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Other News

Commerical

Near Southside has a new hotel checking in

Robert Francis -
Hotel Revel 1212 Hurley Ave. Fort Worth 76104 (817) 928-3688
Read more
Entertainment

RIDE TV launches Fort Worth Week television marathon July 25-31

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth-based RIDE TV will debut a weeklong marathon to celebrate Fort Worth’s legendary Western heritage and modern...
Read more
Management

Business Coach: Thornton leaves Chamber after three decades

Robert Francis -
Robert Francis rfrancis@bizpress.net Coaching. Teamwork. Motivation. Bill Thornton, who just retired as president...
Read more
Business

Visit Fort Worth issues statement, solicits comments

FWBP Staff -
Bob Jameson, president and CEO of Visit Fort Worth has issued the following statement on behalf of the...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Fort Worth businesses can pick up masks at four locations on Tuesday, Aug. 4, between 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. to help comply with requirements and slow the spread of coronavirus.


Fort Worth businesses are eligible for up to 200 masks each, in increments of 50, by presenting a business card.
“This has been a tremendously difficult time for many of our small businesses as they try to pivot their operations amidst coronavirus concerns,” said Brandom Gengelbach, president of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.


“That is why it is critical we come together and support our businesses in any way possible, including providing masks to ensure the health of both customers and employees. I appreciate all the partners who came together to make this happen,” he said in a news release.
Masks can be picked up at the following four locations;
¬– Chisholm Trail Community Center,  4936 McPherson Blvd.
– Como Community Center. 4660 Horne St.
– Courtyard Fort Worth at Alliance Town Center, 3001 Amador Drive
– Handley Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St.
For more information:
www.FortWorth.com/masks
E-mail: info@fwtxnow.com
(817) 775-3702
– FWBP Staff

Previous articleMayfest Inc. changes name to Trinity Collaborative Inc.
Next articleTexas sales tax collections went up in July — and were higher than one year ago
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

COVID-19 testing in FW and Tarrant County

FWBP Staff -
The City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County continue to expand COVID-19 testing for residents., the governments said...
Read more
Government

PyxisCare launches strategic health plan management

FWBP Staff -
PyxisCare Management, a supplier of personalized care coordination for mid-sized companies, individuals and families with complex care needs,...
Read more
Government

Prosecutor seeking Trump’s taxes cites probe of his business

AP News -
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan prosecutor trying to get President Donald Trump's tax...
Read more
Business

Texas sales tax collections went up in July — and were higher than one year ago

Texas Tribune -
By Cassandra Pollock, The Texas Tribune Aug. 3, 2020 "Texas sales tax collections went...
Read more
Business

Mayfest Inc. changes name to Trinity Collaborative Inc.

FWBP Staff -
Mayfest Inc., the nonprofit organization responsible for producing the Mayfest festival, has announced a new name – Trinity...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX