FWBP honors emerging leaders at annual 40 Under 40

Have party, will travel – that could be the motto of the Fort Worth Business Press 40 Under 40 event. The annual program honoring Fort Worth and Tarrant County’s outstanding young business and civic leaders has been held in ballrooms, event centers and even, a few years ago, at a drive-in movie theater.

This year the event landed at the perfect venue for party animals – for animals of all kinds, in fact: the renowned Fort Worth Zoo. A crowd of about 500 gathered for the June 21 event at The Reserve, the zoo’s tented outdoor venue located within gawking distance of giraffes, rhinos and hippos, among other marvels of the wild.

The 40 Under 40 party wasn’t all that wild but there was no shortage of fun as the Business Press handed out awards and accolades to rising stars of the community representing a wide spectrum of businesses and nonprofits.

“Those of you being honored this evening, you are a special group,” said Richard Connor, president and publisher of the Business Press and also master of ceremonies for the evening.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

“You’re meeting a group of incredibly special people,” he told the audience.

As each honoree took the stage, the video screen next to it scrolled through pictures, affording the audience a chance to get a glimpse of the each outside of the business world – from standing on snow-capped mountains to desert terrains to a variety of family settings. The photos were greeted with spontaneous murmurs of approval including plenty of “awws,” and “how cutes.”

Connor introduced each honoree with an interesting fact or amusing tidbit garnered from questionnaires they filled out for publication in a special 40 Under 40 issue of the Business Press.

Taking note of the event’s unique setting amid one of Fort Worth’s leading tourist attractions, Connor thanked the zoo staff and offered words of praise for Ramona Bass, chair of the Fort Worth Zoological Association.

- Advertisement -

“When I came here, if you saw the zoo, you’d think about calling animal control,” he said. “Ramona Bass raised $300 million to build (renovate) this zoo. This zoo, in my opinion, is an incredible contribution to Fort Worth.”

Coincidentally, 40 Under 40 was held on the eve of the debut of the zoo’s newest exhibit, “Predators of Asia & Africa.” It’s the third phase of a $130 million capital campaign designed not only to improve the zoo experience for visitors but to gurarantee the survival of species that could become extinct in the wild.

Connor also made a point of thanking the sponsors of the event.

“We are so grateful to them,” he said. “We couldn’t do this without them.”

- Advertisement -

The sponsors were:

Presenting Sponsor: Texas Christian University

Gold Sponsor: Goff Capital

Sustaining Sponsors: Kimbell Art Museum, United Way of Tarrant County, Rod Patrick Boots

Silver Sponsor: Varghese Summersett

Bronze Sponsors: Goodwill North Central Texas, , Artemis Equity, Dickies Arena, M.Gale and Associates

The complete list of 40 Under 40 honorees:

DANIELA DIMAYUGA ARROYO

Senior Tax Manager

JTaylor

MATT AUTRY

President of Oil & Gas

Valor

JENNI BARNETT

Audit Partner

Whitley Penn

SHANNON BEARDEN

Managing Director, Architect, Interior Designer

Tryba Architects

WHITNEY BECKWORTH

Partner

Kelly Hart & Hallman

ALLISON BLAKEWELL

Founder, Owner-Operator

Fort Worth Wellness

MELONDY DODDY-MUNOZ

Senior Director of Strategy & Growth

Tarrant To and Through (T3).

LESLEY DUPRE

Senior Account Director, PR Specialist

Balcom Agency

AVERY ELANDER

Director of Marketing and Public Relations

Fort Worth Zoo.

LEON EVANS

Chief Financial Officer

Trinity Healthcare

DAVID FISHEL

Chief Partnership Officer, Managing Director

Higginbotham

ADAM FULKERSON

CEO

Decker Jones

TYSON GARFIELD

Assistant Professor Of Geriatric Medicine

University of North Texas Health Science Center

CHRISTOPHER GOFF

Vice President

Crescent Real Estate

TRAVIS GOFF

President

Goff Capital

JOSEPH (JOE) GREENHILL

Partner Appellate Section

Kelly Hart & Hallman

COLBY HALE

Partner, Co-Founder

High Water Strategies

LAURAM HUTYRA

Vice President

M. Gale & Associates

CRISTINA JARAMILLO

Owner, President

St. Francis Veterinary Clinic

THERESA LAM

Director of Education Programs

Goodwill North Central Texas

COURTNEY LEAVERTON

Director of Community Engagement

Our Community Our Kids

ACH Child and Family Services

CHANEN LIVELY

Vice President for Human Resources

Employment Counsel

Envoy Air

BRITTANY LOVE

Assistant Professor of Geriatrics

University of North Texas Health Science Center

SAJADE MILLER

Superintendent

Rocketship Public Schools Texas

MATT MONTAGUE

Senior Managing Director

JLL

THOMAS NELSON

CEO, Founder

Trilogy Aviation Group

JEFF PARKS

Shareholder

Friedman, Suder & Cooke

ALBERTO PARRA

Medical Oncologist, Hematologist, Vice President of Finances

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders

HUNTER PARRISH

Partner

Dawson Parrish Springman

TRAVIS PATTERSON

Managing Partner

Patterson Law Group

WILLIE RANKIN JR.

Director

Institute to Advance Child Care

Child Care Associates

COLE REEDER

Vice President

Reeder Construction

KRISTINA ROBERTSON

Executive Director, Co-Founder

Project 4031

ANDREW SCHMIDT

Director of Technology

Trail Drive Management

JARED SLOANE

CEO

Accelerate DFW Foundation

MCKINZIE SMITH

Senior Vice President

CG Group

ROBERT (WILL) SNIDER

Director

Lowery Property Advisors

BEN STEWART

Executive Director, Market Team Lead

J.P. Morgan Private Bank

ANNA SUMMERSETT VARGHESE

Partner, Owner

Varghese Summersett

KARIN TAYLOR

Director of Interior Design

Quorum Architects

CHRISTOPHER TRINH

Sports Medicine Physician

Baylor Scott and White