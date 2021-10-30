Saturday, October 30, 2021
FWBP joins local business pioneers Ice and Williams in presenting new podcast

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
Stories with Soul: Jimmy Williams, left, and Jamey Ice. (Photo by Avery Teichman)

You know Jamey Ice, maybe as co-founder with partner Jimmy Williams of the 6th Ave Storytelling marketing firm and 6th Ave Homes real estate company, or as co-founder of the Magnolia Avenue restaurant BREWED. Going back a little further, maybe you know him as founding member and lead guitarist of the band Green River Ordinance. We know him at the Business Press for all those accomplishments and also as an honoree at our 40 Under 40 event in 2017.

And now we’re teaming up with Ice and Williams to put our readers in touch with the dynamic duo’s new Stories with Soul podcast. Ice and Williams started Stories with Soul to “dive into the wins, lessons, and secrets behind the success of heavy hitting leaders, entrepreneurs, and artists.” We’ll link you to the podcast through the FWBP website and our daily newsletters.

The podcasts feature Jamey and Jimmy chatting with local entrepreneurs and newsmakers ranging from Kari Crowe Seher of MELT Ice Creams to Fritz Rahr of Rahr & Sons Brewing Co. to renowned chef and restaurateur Jon Bonnell to former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. We’ll start you off today with the very first episode, which features Jamey and Jimmy discussing their vision for the show, the origin of their friendship, and their transition from neighbors flipping one house as a side hustle to co-owners of 6th Ave Homes and 6th Ave Storytelling.

The Business Press is proud to partner with Jamey Ice and Jimmy Williams on the Stories with Soul podcast and we hope you enjoy it right along with us.

