FWBP now accepting nominations for Forty Under Forty

Do you know an emerging leader under the age of 40, someone who’s already making impressive footprints in business and the community and who’s destined for long-term success? If so, you know a candidate for recognition as a 2023 Forty Under Forty honoree.

The Fort Worth Business Press is now accepting nominations for our Forty Under Forty awards and the criteria for selection are clear-cut: We’re looking for 40 extraordinary men and women who are helping to shape Fort Worth’s future through their professional accomplishments and community involvement, and who are making their mark before the age of 40. Year in and year out, the FWBP Forty Under Forty program showcases individuals who are creating a legacy of leadership as key members of the next generation to sustain and advance our region as a great place to live and work.

Only the best are selected and the competition is intense so nominate your candidates now at fortworthbusiness.com. The deadline for submitting nominations is Thursday, March 9.