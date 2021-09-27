Monday, September 27, 2021
FWBP seeks information on Tarrant Co. Engineering Firms

Marice Richter
🕐 1 min read
black and red click pen on white printer paper
Photo by ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

We invite you to participate on our list of Tarrant County Engineering Firms. A representative from each firm must fill out our 2021 survey to be on our list. The link below contains the survey. A link to the list may also be found on the Fort Worth Business website under the “Lists” and “Submit Information”  tab.  Filling out the survey is essential to putting your company on the list and  in the Book of Lists at the end of the year. For questions, contact Marice Richter mrichter@bizpress.net.

We appreciate your participation.

Survery

Deadline: Oct. 11, 2021

Marice Richter

