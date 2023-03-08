FWBP Top 100: Greg Zimmerle, Best Tech CEO

Greg Zimmerle is a reserved man, but dig a little deeper and you’ll find a driven, intense and disciplined businessman with a work ethic that is the envy of many. He also prides himself, though humbly, on being kind and encouraging.

That combination has brought him much success, including building his company, myIT.com, from the ground up. That success was rewarded once again when he was honored as Best Tech CEO at the Fort Worth Business Press Top 100 event.

Zimmerle started his business in his garage before moving into a house that rented out rooms and living areas as office spaces. As a family man with a little one on the way, he took the ultimate risk and started his own business from scratch.

With his education and experience from working as an IT consultant for EDS, Zimmerle recognized there was a demand for IT support for small to mid-sized businesses all around the Dallas and Fort Worth Metroplex.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Zimmerle has played the role of owner, CEO and also mentor – which is where his kind and encouraging side is highlighted. He encourages his staff to take accountability for their own growth while also providing opportunities for continued education and certifications to advance their careers and help them reach their goals.

He also puts a big focus on developing personal skills. For example, if a team member is struggling at home, he makes it easy to walk into his office, speak to him as a human being, listen to advice, gain a different perspective and leave feeling reassured, optimistic or relieved.

“Greg is always working to make the team better, not just focusing on the numbers and how many clients he can bring in. He believes in sharing his goals and explaining the ‘why’ of what we are doing,” wrote one team member in nominating Zimmerle for Top 100 honors.

“A business needs good people and a good purpose,” the nominator said. “Greg understands this. He allows employees to learn and grow in their positions, not expecting perfection, but drive and accountability, all while providing them with every tool to help them succeed.”

- Advertisement -

In a quarter century, myIT.com has developed over 200 clients, while generating a 10%-20% increase in revenue and profits. Zimmerle has built the company primarily on referrals from existing clients.

Additionally, he has developed an IT eco-system at the company with highly trained technicians and best practices IT tools to service and protect every client, while building a business relationship with them.

Zimmerle strongly believes that, “If you take average players, average employees, average people and give them a goal, you can get extraordinary things done.”