FWBP Top 100: Jiles Clark, Rising Star Award

Jiles Clark has written three books that have helped many people find themselves in life. He’s inspirational and always with a listening ear and a prayer.

And he’s not even old enough to drive a car by himself.

Clark, a student at the I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA, is indeed a well-known author – and he’s only 15 years old. He received special recognition as winner of the Rising Star Award at the Business Press Top 100 event.

Clark’s books are entitled: Joy On the Journey – the Joy That Remains in Every Circumstance; Be Yourself, the Person God Has Called You to Be;and Never Give Up.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Clark wrote Never Give Up when he was 11 years old to help a friend who was struggling with some personal issues. Realizing he had a knack to motivate, he followed with two more books.

Clark also delivers motivational speeches. He loves sharing his message of continuing to battle and, well, never giving up with anyone who will listen, young and old.

“Whenever I encourage people with writing and speaking it gives me huge inspiration because I love to see the joy and hope it brings them,” Clark said. “When I inspire people, it inspires me.”

Asked to define a good leader, wise-beyond-his-years Jiles replied: “I think a good leader is someone who helps the people they’re leading. A leader isn’t someone who bosses people around but someone who serves and builds people up. A good leader listens to people.”

- Advertisement -

Clark has been inspiring people ever since he was a young child, even being elected president of the student council at his elementary school. He has spoken to audiences in both religious and public settings. When in middle school he continued to represent his peers as public relations director of the student council and as a member of Hope Squads.

Clark has appeared on local and national TV programs, including the nationally syndicated Kelly Clarkson Show.

He was also featured on the podcast Bring It In the House with Milli Mills.

“I give all glory to God because I didn’t know I would get interviewed and noticed for it, but I just wanted to inspire people and being able to do that is success to me,” he said.

- Advertisement -

When not writing, he enjoys sports, music, science and art, all while acknowledging God as the center of his life. He also has a video editing service.

“I’m interested in chemical engineering so I want to go to college for that. I also enjoy filmmaking and music so I hope to do these things as I grow up,” he said. “And, of course, I am going to continue to write.”