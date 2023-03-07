FWBP Top 100: Sunitha Vegerla, Executive Leadership Award

Sunitha Vegerla understands the concept of operating at high altitudes under pressure as general manager of RECARO Aircraft Seating Americas.

After graduating from the University of North Texas with a Master of Science in Engineering Technology, she accepted a position with RECARO in 2004 in program management. Since that time, she has steadily advanced her career by holding various positions within the company and has now served twice as general manager – once in 2013 and again in 2021.

Vegerla accepted the role of general manager for a second time to help the company navigate the challenging times brought on by the pandemic. With her vast experience in international business management and expertise in the aviation industry, Vegerla was able to face challenges head on. From an extraordinary ramp-up prior to COVID shutdowns to recovery from the pandemic, she has been able to lead her team with an open line of communication and trust.

RECARO Aircraft Seating Americas is located at the northeast corner of Alliance Airport, which provides a central location for future growth opportunities in the U.S. market and allows the company to better serve customers in the United States, South America and Mexico. The Alliance location, which was established in 1998, is one of five RECARO sites located around the world. It employs more than 430 team members and has the ability to produce over 50,000 pax a year.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

With 2,100 employees worldwide, RECARO Aircraft Seating is a global supplier of premium aircraft seats for airlines and OEMs. As the market leader in economy class seating, the company is known for product innovation, award-winning customer service and “driving comfort in the sky.”

Sunitha is leading the only RECARO production facility in the Americas, so her responsibilities for safety, product development, innovation, and quality control are at the highest level.