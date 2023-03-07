FWBP Top 100: Teague Lumber, Family-Owned Business

Running a family-owned business isn’t always easy but Fort Worth’s Teague family knows it’s worth the effort.

“We’ve been very blessed over the years,” said Stephanie Gilley, a vice president of Teague Lumber Co., a business that R.J. Teague opened on White Settlement Road in 1944.

Gilley is part of the third and fourth generations of Teagues at the helm of this legacy business and this year’s recipient of the Top 100 Family-Owned Business award. She accepted the award on behalf of the family at the Feb. 9 Top 100 event.

Paul Teague, grandson of Raymond Jesse “R.J.” Teague, is president and co-owner of the company. Brandon Teague, Paul’s nephew and R.J.’s great-grandson, is also a co-owner and vice president.

The current leaders took over for Jim Teague, R.J.’s son, who spent much of his youth hanging around the lumberyard and then took over as owner of the business. Even after retiring R.J. Teague would stop by frequently until shortly before his death in 2011 just a month before his 100th birthday.

Over the years, Teague Lumber has been fraught with challenges, ranging from the disastrous flood in 1949, which almost destroyed the business to competition from big box retailers such as Home Depot and Lowe’s to the drawn out, disruptive construction of the White Settlement Bridge, one of three bridges that will provide access to the future Panther Island.

And when the six-year bridge construction project was complete in 2021, the business faced the disruption of the pandemic. The company was able to keep its doors open during the pandemic and its employees on the payroll.

But even now, pandemic-related challenges persist.

“We’re still dealing with product shortages and delivery delays,” said Brandon Teague.

Despite it all, Teague Lumber continues to be a thriving business due to the loyalty of customers who wouldn’t do business anywhere else and a dedicated team of employees who wouldn’t wish to work anywhere else.

“What makes us successful is that we really care about what we are doing,” Brandon Teague said. “Too many people care too much about the money and less about the products and customers. For us, it’s all about our customers and the products they need.

“And, of course, surrounding ourselves with the right team of people.”

Besides lumber, the company sells a variety of building products, including doors, windows, siding, trim, hardware and paint.