FWISD and Fort Worth Chamber work together on “Fort Worth: Where the Best Begins”

The Fort Worth ISD and the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce are joining together, through a series of virtual discussions, about how education and industry can work together to better meet the needs of students, the two organizations said in a news release.

These industry-focused sessions will allow business and education leaders to collaborate on ways to employ strategic partnerships in the future and to ensure that the future workforce in Fort Worth is developed from within the community.

“Industry, education, and city government have quickly pivoted in response to COVID-19, and now is a prime time to bring everyone to the table to discuss and plan next steps,” said District Superintendent Kent P. Scribner. “We all have challenges to overcome and we all have needs that must be met to ensure success and prosperity for Fort Worth. We can accomplish more to impact our future workforce by working as partners than by acting alone.”

The individual sessions began Tuesday, June 2, and end Thursday, June 4. The outcome of the eight sessions will be a larger virtual summit June 25, “Fort Worth: Where the Best Begins.”

The June 2-4 sessions will focus on the following industries:

Aviation/Aerospace

Construction

General Business

Health Care

Hospitality/Culinary

IT/Cybersecurity

Small Business

Transportation/Distribution/Logistics

The June 25 “Fort Worth: Where the Best Begins” virtual summit will offer opportunities for representatives from participating industries to gather and share perspectives and plans for workforce development, the news release said.