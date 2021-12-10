Galderma to relocate U.S. headquarters from Fort Worth to Dallas

Galderma, the world’s leading dermatology company, is moving its headquarters to downtown Dallas, though its distribution center will remain in Fort Worth, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based company announced Dec. 10.

In summer 2022, Galderma will relocate to the Trammell Crow Center at 2001 Ross Ave. Galderma has approximately 400 home office employees who will work from the new location.

The decision to move to the downtown Dallas area aligns with the company’s needs for office functionality and design, along with the opportunity to provide employees and business partners with the outstanding location and amenities offered at the Trammell Crow Center location, according to a Galderma news release.

“Our search included several national and local options, but once we saw what the Arts District has to offer – a thriving, walkable location that will allow our associates to become part of the community where they work, as well as to help attract new talent as we continue to grow, we were set on Dallas,” said Michael Shires, head of Galderma Global Real Estate and Facilities. “We are so happy to be able to continue the next chapter of growth for Galderma U.S. in Texas.”

“Moving to Dallas is just one example of the transformation happening across the organization,” said Diane Gomez-Thinnes, head of Galderma U.S. in a statement. “We’ve recently introduced a premium new brand look and are experiencing tremendous growth, expanding our current portfolio and adding new innovations through robust R&D efforts and through acquisitions and licensing opportunities.”

Established in 1981, Galderma is the maker of Cetaphil, a top facial skincare brand. Galderma products are available in more than 100 countries.

The new, state-of-the-art office space at Trammell Crow Center will comprise 50,000 square feet on the 16th and 17th floors. Its interior, designed by Unispace, is modern and open and was designed to promote collaboration, creativity, productivity and connections. The Trammell Crow Center, located in the Dallas Arts District, has recently completed a $135 million renovation.

Ramsey March, Chase Lopez and Marissa Parkin from Stream Realty managed the real estate transaction for the Trammel Crow Center. Peery Wood and Chris Sido from CBRE represented Galderma in the transaction.

Galderma’s global headquarters are in Lausanne, Switzerland. The company has 5,000 employees worldwide.

In 2015, Galderma Laboratories built a $22 million research and development center in Fort Worth to help the company secure U.S. approval for its products. The 100,000 square foot R&D center is adjacent to Galderma’s North American headquarters currently on the west side of Interstate 35 W., just north of Alliance Airport.

The Fort Worth City Council approved a 10-year, $635,000 tax abatement and economic development agreement for the expansion and the company also received a $2.1 million Texas Enterprise Fund grant for the project.