Gallardo joins GFWAR as director of advocacy and community affairs

Maribel Gallardo is the new Director of Advocacy and Community Affairs at the Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS (GFWAR).

In this role, Gallardo will be responsible for managing legislative, political and community affairs on behalf of GFWAR and its members.

“Maribel is an exceptional advocacy professional, and we’re thrilled to add her to the team,” said Robert Gleason, CEO of GFWAR. “Through her work, she will ensure the voices of Fort Worth REALTORS® are heard by key lawmakers at the local, state and federal level.”

A Fort Worth native, Gallardo has spent years in various advocacy roles, launching her career at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce as an advocacy specialist. She continued refining her skills in Mayor Betsy Price’s office as an aide, where she worked closely with Fort Worth’s longest-serving Mayor. During her tenure with Mayor Price, Gallardo was responsible for speech writing, event planning and more.

“In my role as Director of Advocacy and Community Affairs, I am looking to create strong bonds with the community and reaffirm GFWAR’s place as a trusted and sought out resource,” said Gallardo. “I will work tirelessly to ensure our members are well represented at all levels of government.”

Outside of her work at GFWAR, Gallardo is a member of SteerFW and the Center for Transforming Lives Advocacy Committee. She was previously a board member of the Tarrant Transit Alliance and a member of Vision Fort Worth. Gallardo holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Texas Christian University. Gallardo enjoys exploring Fort Worth’s Ale Trail, Trinity Trails, and newest coffee houses.