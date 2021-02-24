65.3 F
GameStop CFO resigning, search begins

FWBP Staff

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), on Feb. 23 announced that Jim Bell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be resigning from his roles on March 26, 2021.

The company has initiated a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer. The Grapevine-based company said a leading executive search firm has been retained to support the process. Internal and external candidates will be evaluated.

If a permanent replacement is not in place at the time of Bell’s departure, GameStop intends to appoint Diana Jajeh, who is currently Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, to the role of interim Chief Financial Officer. Jajeh has more than two decades of experience operating as an auditor, comptroller and corporate finance executive.

