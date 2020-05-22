Gaylord Texan to re-open June 8

Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center will re-open on Monday, June 8, 2020.

In accordance with Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” practices, the resort will provide enhanced cleaning technology, hospital-grade disinfectants, attendants dedicated to sanitizing frequently throughout the day, new social distancing protocols, and hundreds of new cleaning processes to take care of guests while they enjoy the resort’s amenities.

Additionally, Gaylord Texan’s ownership group, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) recently announced that it has selected Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), a leader in medical research, as its official wellness advisor. These combined efforts will further support Gaylord Texan’s multi-phased health and sanitation re-opening plans, procedures, and staff training.

Throughout the summer season, visitors of Gaylord Texan can splash into fun at the resort’s 10-acre outdoor pool complex, Paradise Springs, featuring a 6,000-square-foot family lagoon, giant water playhouse, a 600-foot long lazy river, and multiple winding waterslides. In addition to spaced seating, guests can rent private cabanas including soft seating, flat-screen televisions, refrigerators, and dedicated pool servers. Inside the resort’s spacious atriums, summer activities providing social distancing will be hosted including self-guided scavenger hunts, canvas painting, wellness programs, and more.