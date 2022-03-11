George W. Bush to keynote Cattle Raisers Expo in Fort Worth

The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association has rounded up a star-studded cast for its 2022 Convention & Expo with former President George W. Bush as the headliner and legendary cowboy poet-musician Red Steagall also on the bill.

The Convention & Expo – the largest cattle and ranching industry event in the Southwest – will be held March 25-27 at the Fort Worth Convention Center and is expected to draw more than 4.000 attendees. The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) is a 145-year-old trade association, the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas.

Highlighting the Convention & Expo along with Bush’s March 26 keynote address will be a presidential “fireside chat” with Steagall joining Bush for a special conversation about the 43rd president’s time in the White House; the challenges facing our nation in the 21st century; and Bush’s current work at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, the presidential library-museum located on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

“He’s spoken all over the world, but on March 26, the 43rd President of the United States will address a group of cattle raisers in Fort Worth, and we couldn’t be more honored,” said Jason Skaggs, CEO of the Cattle Raisers Association. “This year’s Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo will truly have something for everyone – ranchers, landowners, students, families, and even those who just want to come shop/browse the latest in western fashion & gear. It’s truly an event for the whole family.”

Here’s a rundown:

School for Successful Ranching, a unique program offering 30+ hours of interactive educational sessions featuring best practices on improving profitability on cattle and ranching operations.

Live information sessions on topics including beef export reports, estate planning, carbon credit compensations, rural land trends, animal health topics, land management, and more.

CattleFax Market Outlook, presented by CattleFax CEO Randy Blach, who will discuss beef supply and demand, market volatility, and weather impacts on domestic beef prices..

Live interactive sessions including cattle demonstrations, livestock handling, ranch safety and ranch-to-retail workshops.

Young professionals panel & happy hour, moderated by TCU Ranch Management alumni (cocktails/drinks included).

Cow camp for youth ages 5-10, featuring tours of the Cattle Raisers Museum, and other lively interactive activities (lunch and snacks included).

Learning Lounge for high school and college students, with opportunities to engage with TSCRA board members and expo vendors, compete in a scavenger hunt, and more (breakfast included).

Two-day expo with more than 250 exhibitor booths offering everything from cattle handling equipment, hunting gear, and livestock feed to horse trailers, handmade cowboy boots, and custom jewelry.

Cattle Raisers Dinner and Dance, featuring live entertainment from western swing band Jake Hooker and the Outsiders.

An all new late-night party on the convention floor featuring the Garrett Bradford Band.

Cowboy Church Service.

The Convention & Expo is open to the public, and the Cattle Raisers Association is offering “a la carte pricing” for various events, including the Bush speech on March 26, and the Saturday night dinner, dance and late night party. Special pricing and discounts are available for association members, students and other industry groups. Ticket information can be found at cattleraisersconvention.com.

Information in this article was provided by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.