Glazers acquires beverage distributors in Grand Prairie, Aubrey

Glazers Beer & Beverage of Texas LLC announced Aug. 26 it will purchase KC Distributing of Aubrey and Kimball Distributing of Grand Prairie on Sept. 13. GBB will merge the distributors together to create a newly formed Texas entity that will operate under the DBA Jumbo Beverages. The new enterprise is named in honor of the Jumbo Bottling Company, which was a flavored soda company founded by Louis Glazer in 1909.

Leadership teams from both KC Distributing and Kimball Distributing will become part of Jumbo Beverages. “Both KC and Kimball are quality companies with strong leadership”. Meacham continues, “We are extremely excited about the opportunity to represent the non-alcoholic suppliers and service the DFW area with continued strong customer service,” said Phil Meacham, President of Dallas-based GBB.

As both facilities are located in North Texas, Jumbo Beverages will represent over 20 suppliers and serve over 4,000 customers in a 25-county footprint in the DFW area. Kimball Smith, Owner of Kimball Distributing, states “We look forward to joining forces with Glazer’s and KC in continuing our 15-year tradition of bringing Premium Products and Quality Customer Service to our customers in the North Texas market.”

Kelly Clymer, Owner of KC Distributing, says “It is my honor to be part of this venture, albeit in a small fashion. Jumbo Beverage will take the business to a level I have long dreamed of. Jumbo’s roots in the Legendary and storied family of Glazers is certainly postured for success. Today’s beverage world requires critical mass and progressive thinking Jumbo’s leadership team will be as strong as any beverage distributor in the country. Jumbo is certainly in a prime position to take on the complex DFW market successfully.” Glazer’s Beer & Beverage serves over 10,000 retail accounts across Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. Since 1933, Glazer’s has been involved in the beer distribution business, eventually forming Glazer’s Beer & Beverage, LLC, which remains a family-owned and operated business. GBB represents over 60 brewing partners and numerous nonalcoholic brands and energy drinks, selling over 30 million cases annually.