Global airline alliance moving to Fort Worth

The Oneworld Alliance, a partnership of eight global airlines, announced that it will relocate its headquarters from New York City to Fort Worth in December.

Oneworld will move to American Airlines’ 300-acre Robert L. Crandall campus, known as Skyview, adjacent to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The move positions Oneworld close to founding alliance member American Airlines and strengthens the Dallas-Fort Worth area as a center of aviation prominence.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Oneworld team to our Skyview campus in Fort Worth,” American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said in a statement. “The American and Oneworld teams working more closely together will be tremendously beneficial to Oneworld’s member airlines and customers around the world.”

Besides American Airlines, Oneworld Alliance members are Alaska Airlines, British Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Qatar Airways and Qantas. Finnair and Iberia launched new service to DFW in the past year.

DFW Airport is one of the fastest-growing hubs in the Oneworld network, with 900 daily flights to 260 destinations. DFW is American’s headquarters and its largest hub.

“It is a significant step to relocate our Oneworld global headquarters to the state-of-the art Robert L. Crandall campus to be close to American Airlines,” said Oneworld Chairman and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker.

The move will allow the alliance to tap into the vast aviation talent pool in Texas, which has the largest number of air transportation jobs in the country, officials said. American Airlines has 30,000 employees in North Texas and employees from alliance partners also based at its Fort Worth campus.

“It’s go time in Fort Worth and we’re focused on growing jobs and creating opportunities for everyone,” Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said in a statement. “I’m excited about the future holds with American and Oneworld sharing a home in Fort Worth.”

Oneworld has been based in New York City since 2011, after moving from its original home in Vancouver, where management was based since the alliance’s founding in 1999. CEO Rob Gurney will continue to lead the alliance management team.

“As our industry recovers from COVID-19, alliances and partnerships have continued to deepen, Gurney said in a statement. “With our new home in Fort Worth, we anticipate even closer collaboration with American and our member airlines as we work side-by-side to further grow and strengthen Oneworld.”