Glove manufacturer opening its largest facility in Fort Worth

Published on May 11, 2021

Rhino Health Inc., the only domestic manufacturer of nitrile rubber gloves, will expand operations and open its largest manufacturing facility in Fort Worth. The facility is a 400,000-square-foot property in Majestic Fort Worth South Business Park and will house approximately 10,000 square feet of office space for corporate functions as well as serve as a corporate office location.

The company’s expansion brings approximately 800 new jobs to Fort Worth and will more than triple the production output of the New Mexico facility, Rhino Health officials said.

“This is a significant first step for Rhino Health to invest and grow in the Fort Worth region,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Rhino Health. “We’re grateful to the Fort Worth Chamber for helping to make our expansion into Texas seamless. We’re confident that this location offers an environment for our employees to thrive and our business to grow.”

“Fort Worth is proud to be partnering with another domestic company to shore up the supply chain for PPE materials in the future,” said Chris Strayer, executive vice president of economic development for the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber worked closely with the Rhino Health executive team to facilitate the real estate search and infrastructure needs, and we are confident that this location is perfectly suited for their needs.”

“It’s terrific to welcome Rhino Health LCC and the excellent job opportunities this manufacturing facility will provide,” said Mayor Betsy Price. “Their mission of responsibly producing quality ‘Made in the USA’ products is a perfect fit for Fort Worth, and it will be exciting to see their products, made right here in Cowtown, reach out into medical, industrial and commercial businesses across the country.”

The Fort Worth Chamber is Commerce is working on more than 100 relocation and expansion projects, approximately 75% of which are manufacturing/industrial.

Photo: Rhino Health’s new location will be near I-35W and Everman Parkway.

